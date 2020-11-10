Kingsburg's holiday spirit on full display

KINGSBURG — Despite the crisp cool air and the first rainfall of the fall season, Draper Street in Kingsburg, California was active. Members of the community we’re out doing some early Christmas shopping and trading themselves with an evening out to help reinvigorate the community
Several of downtown Kingsburg’s shops were open and receiving patrons from 5-9 p.m. Saturday for an early holiday shopping evening put on by the Chamber of Commerce. Shops like the mercantile and several eateries brought in the crowds.
Roadhouse 99 served up 2-pound turkey legs at a booth in front of the Chamber office while a live band played holiday favorites. Families brought their kids out, forming a dance circle; the kids did the Floss.
In spite of the chill — which was a perfect atmosphere — many people sat at the outdoor tables. If patrons needed to get warm, they could duck inside the Swedish gift shop Svensk Butik, the Village Mall, or Corsaro’s Family Pizza to name a few toasty venues.
Dine-in options (with social distancing) could be found at many of the open restaurants bringing back a familiar comfort amid such a strange and chaotic year.
While not as much traffic as September’s Crayfish Festival, there were still hundreds from the Kingsburg community enjoying themselves and the early holiday vibe.
Walking down the sidewalk, one could ear a few shoppers eagerly looking to explore Honeycomb, a new boutique celebrating their grand opening.
Exploring the Village brought some wonderful surprises with Fool’s Craft Cider enjoying an uptick in business thanks to a recent article. They now serve delicious food on Sunday evenings.
Baker’s Closet, a baking supply store, boasted a full shop of patrons getting what they needed for the upcoming holidays while For the Birds has gardening supplies and decorations for every season.
When it comes to starting your Christmas shopping, forego Amazon’s convenience for Kingsburg’s cozy community. The gift and dining options are fantastic and belong to a diamond in the rough you don’t want to pass up!
