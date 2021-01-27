Kingsburg to add 20 more security cameras

Henderson reported that the public safety committee recently allocated additional $10,000 to add another 20 additional locations to the network.
Gierke reported that the police department has a closed system of 22 cameras. The city has another 28 cameras. “We can expand that to 80 or 100 depending upon where we place them,” said Gierke.
He said that last Thursday, three more cameras will be up and running at Memorial Park. Another addition was made last Friday.
When it comes to the new cameras, Gierke has a plan.
“Working with Chief Damian and his staff, we are figuring out the best locations to put those. If they want to do three or four cameras, we can more cameras to additional locations. It’s really just the core setup is the expensive part at the location. It all varies if the infrastructure is already there.”
Gierke showed the Council a photo of one of the solar setups at Athwal Park and other photos of the cameras.
When asked if signage will be added, Gierke said that was a better question for Chief Dadian, who was not present.
Purcell added, “it’s a great project. When I was on the public safety committee, this is one of the things we really pushed for. I don’t know if people really understanding how much camera we are getting for the dollars we are putting forth here. So in the future, l love allocating funds towards this because it is going to make things a lot safer for the town. As of right now, there hasn’t been one big capture with these. But it’s just gonna come down to one case with one missing kid. Or one case where we are going to need to see something. So in every way possible, I’m going to support this project to get as big as possible.