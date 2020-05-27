Kingsburg softball holds senior night ceremony

Kingsburg head coach Randy Sieger said he wished the girls had a normal senior night experience, but he thought it was still special to have their moment.

“They’re around their teammates again,” Sieger said. “It’s just a good moment for everybody to be around because you miss the games, but mostly when you look back on it all you the camaraderie, the friendships and the love these girls have for each other. That’s the thing they’re all missing more than the game because win or lose, at the end it’s all about the journey that gets you there.”

Before the season ended abruptly, the Vikings were 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Central Sequoia League. Kingsburg’s final game was a 24-0 victory over Immanuel on March 10. Kingsburg Joint Union High School District suspended student athletic events and activities on March 13 due to concerns of COVID-19 at the time.

Both Montelongo and Atherton have more softball ahead of them, as they will continue to play the sport at the NCAA Division I level. Montelongo, a second baseman, will play soccer and softball at Saint’s Mary College. She was a striker and the leading scorer for the Vikings girls soccer team and help led the program to four consecutive Central Section titles