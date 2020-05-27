Kingsburg softball holds senior night ceremony

KINGSBURG - Marissa Montelongo and Rylie Atherton didn’t get to complete their senior season, but they stepped onto the softball diamond one last time.
The Kingsburg softball team held a senior night ceremony for Montelongo and Atherton on Thursday. The ceremony began on the adjacent soccer practice field with Montelongo and Atherton each walking to their parents with the usual signs and flowers. They would make their way to the varsity softball diamond shortly after.
Montelongo and Atherton both said they wished they could play one more time on the diamond, but they were elated to see their teammates again.
“I’ve been playing with these girls forever,” Montelongo said. “It’s nice to have one last memory.”
“It’s really nice to see people for one,”Atherton said. “Then to get recognized as a senior in this class...I’m glad that we got to do this.”
The Vikings were originally supposed to hold its senior night before a game against Exeter on May 1. On April 3, the CIF canceled the 2020 spring sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Montelongo and Atherton were two of the key pieces for a loaded Vikings softball team that had Central Section Division I title aspirations. Kingsburg won the Division II championship last season.
Kingsburg head coach Randy Sieger said he wished the girls had a normal senior night experience, but he thought it was still special to have their moment.
“They’re around their teammates again,” Sieger said. “It’s just a good moment for everybody to be around because you miss the games, but mostly when you look back on it all you the camaraderie, the friendships and the love these girls have for each other. That’s the thing they’re all missing more than the game because win or lose, at the end it’s all about the journey that gets you there.”
Before the season ended abruptly, the Vikings were 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the Central Sequoia League. Kingsburg’s final game was a 24-0 victory over Immanuel on March 10. Kingsburg Joint Union High School District suspended student athletic events and activities on March 13 due to concerns of COVID-19 at the time.
Both Montelongo and Atherton have more softball ahead of them, as they will continue to play the sport at the NCAA Division I level. Montelongo, a second baseman, will play soccer and softball at Saint’s Mary College. She was a striker and the leading scorer for the Vikings girls soccer team and help led the program to four consecutive Central Section titles
“I’m looking forward to making more memories, meeting new people and expanding myself and to just compete again,” Montelongo said. “I started really good in high school and I want that to carry over to college.”
Atherton transferred to Kingsburg in the middle of her senior year and was expected to boost the Vikings pitching rotation that already included junior Kayla Medrano and sophomore Mia Estrada, who were key players to last year’s title run.
She didn’t get to suit up for Kingsburg due to CIF transfer rules and the season being cut short, but Atherton will continue her career at the University of Southern Mississippi.
When she officially becomes a Golden Eagle, Atherton is looking forward to two things the most.
“Southern hospitality and sweet tea,” Atherton said.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
