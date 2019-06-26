Local youth football players will get a chance to learn from the Kingsburg and Selma coaching staffs when both programs host upcoming camps at their respective schools.
The Vikings’ annual youth camp will be held tomorrow at the Kingsburg High Stadium and it will feature former KHS standout Tyler Bray, who is currently a quarterback for the Chicago Bears. It will be Bray’s fifth-straight year being involved with the camp.
“Tyler has taken a large role in it,” Vikings head coach David Wilson said. “This is a great outlet for him to give back to the community. The youth camp is perfect for that. He’s always great. He’s fun, he’s real low-key, he wants to be a part of it.”
“Ever since I’ve became the head coach here at Kingsburg High School, he’s always willing to give his time and resources to make it a great event. It always turns out to be a good one.”
Last year, the program hosted several kids around the ages of 8-13 years old. Like last year, the 2019 edition will approximately run for 1 ½ hours and the coaching staff will conduct several drills that’ll teach the basics of the game.
The emphasis of the event is for the program to give back to the community and to teach the sport to potential future Vikings.
“It’s geared towards kids who are obviously playing football, but even kids who don’t play football,” Wilson said. “It’s a good time to introduce them to it...and it’s a good night for all.”
Wilson added that he enjoys hosting the clinic because some of the current players in the high school program participated in the youth camp at some point in their lives.
“It’s a good night for our kids,” Wilson said. “We’re at a point now that there’s a lot of kids on our team that have come through the camp, so now they get to see it from the other side of being more of a mentor than a participant.”
Kingsburg’s youth camp is scheduled to start tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and the fee is $20 per participant.
As for Selma, the Bears will host its second annual youth camp on July 1-2. Both days will have two three-hour sessions and will feature instruction from the Selma High coaching staff.
“We thought overall the turnout was pretty good last year,” Bears head coach Matt Logue said. “It sounds like we have a pretty good amount of kids already committed to it, so we’re just happy to have a good turnout again for the second year.”
The camp is open to kids in grades fourth through eighth and it’s free to sign up. No prior registration is required and participants could sign up on the day of the camp.
Logue said the upcoming camp will be similar than last year’s event regarding the drills and structure. Last year, the first day focused on defense while the second was all about offense.
In last year’s inaugural camp, over 40 youngsters showed up on each day and were split up in several positions. The kids will be split up again and will participate in drills that focus on the basics of the game.
“By the end of each day, we’ll have them run at least one or two plays that the varsity level runs and same thing defensively,” Logue said.
