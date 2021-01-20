Kingsburg school boards meet, agree on 2021 calendars

KINGSBURG — Trustees of the Kingsburg Joint Union High School District and the Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District held their first meeting of 2021 at the same time on Monday, Jan. 11 but in different locations.
The high school board met at the high school while the elementary school board met at the District office.
Both agendas were filled with routine items. For example, the high school board adopted a school calendar for the 2021-22 school year. KHS students will begin classes on Aug. 11. The first quarter will end on Oct. 12 with the first semester ending on Dec. 7.
Days off for Veterans Day will be Nov. 11 and 12 with Thanksgiving vacation on Nov. 22-26. Christmas Vacation will be from Dec. 20-31 with an in-service day on Jan. 3. Classes resume the next day.
Board President Rick Jackson is on the Health Education, Recognition, Voting Representative for the Fresno County Committee on School District Organization and is the Legislative Representative.
Clerk Mike Serpa is on the Transportation, Building and Grounds, Resource Planning Committee and is Alternative for the Valley Regional Occupational Program and the Curriculum Committee.
