Kingsburg school boards meet, agree on 2021 calendars
Kingsburg school boards meet, agree on 2021 calendars

KINGSBURG — Trustees of the Kingsburg Joint Union High School District and the Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District held their first meeting of 2021 at the same time on Monday, Jan. 11 but in different locations.

The high school board met at the high school while the elementary school board met at the District office.

Both agendas were filled with routine items. For example, the high school board adopted a school calendar for the 2021-22 school year. KHS students will begin classes on Aug. 11. The first quarter will end on Oct. 12 with the first semester ending on Dec. 7.

Days off for Veterans Day will be Nov. 11 and 12 with Thanksgiving vacation on Nov. 22-26. Christmas Vacation will be from Dec. 20-31 with an in-service day on Jan. 3. Classes resume the next day.

The Lincoln's holiday will be observed on Feb. 14 while President's Day will be on Feb. 21. The end of the third quarter is on March 15 with Easter Vacation going from March 11-18. The last day of finals is on Thursday, June 2.
 
Superintendent Don Shoemaker reported that the ag canopy project will go out for bid this week.
 
Trustees also approved an Internet Safety Policy.
 
Members of the committees, which were originally on the agenda for the last meeting, were approved by the high school board.

Board President Rick Jackson is on the Health Education, Recognition, Voting Representative for the Fresno County Committee on School District Organization and is the Legislative Representative.

Clerk Mike Serpa is on the Transportation, Building and Grounds, Resource Planning Committee and is Alternative for the Valley Regional Occupational Program and the Curriculum Committee.
 
Trustee Steve Nagle is a member of the Curriculum and Budget committees and is an alternate on the Finance and Negotiations committee. He is the Valley ROP representative and is the alternate voting representative on the Fresno County Committee on School District Organization.
 
Trustee Brent Lunde serves on the Budget Committee and the Finance and Negotiations Committee.
 
In February, the boards will meet on separate days for the first time in several months. The high school board will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 10 while the elementary board is set to meet on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
 
