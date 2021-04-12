You have permission to edit this article.
Kingsburg Roundup: Varsity softball team beats Reedley, 7-3
  Updated
Before the toughest part of their schedule, the Kingsburg High School varsity softball team defeated Reedley High 7-3 on April 7 in Kingsburg.
 
The Lady Vikings had upcoming contests, at this writing, with Central (a doubleheader on April 9), Clovis (on April 12), Madera (at home on April 14), Clovis North (on April 16) and Bullard on April 17.
 
Against the tough competition, Kingsburg improved to 5-3, going into the contest with Central, which was played after deadline.
 
Junior pitcher Mia Estrada and freshman Asia Allen held the Lady Pirates (1-3) scoreless until Reedley managed three runs off Allen in the sixth inning. But by that time, Kingsburg had already built a 7-0 lead against Reedley starter Trinity Sanchez. Caitlyn Vela started the scoring in the second inning. Her two-out single scored sister Breanna, who had walked and went to second on a wild pitch. The big blow was a two-run homer off the bat of Brianna Vela coming three pitches after Taryn Irigoyen had singled up the middle.
 
Kingsburg took advantage of two Reedley errors to add four runs in the fifth. All of them came with two outs. Singles by freshman Harley Furlong and sophomore lead off hitter Carly Raven started the rally before South Carolina commit Marissa (Rabbit) Gonzalez drove in both with a double. Irigoyen reached on a pair of errors before singles by Breanna Vela and pinch hitter Rylee Jones closed out the rally.
 
“We were a little flat at the beginning but we picked it up as the game went on,” said Kingsburg head coach Randy Siegers. "They are a good team. They played well and made all the plays. It took us a little while to get going but once we got going, we got it going.”
 
 
With victories at home over Fowler and Minarets, the Kingsburg varsity baseball team improved to 5-2 on the young season.
 
In the win over Minarets on Thursday night, Brady Alves pitched a three-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory.
 
Two nights before, the Vikings got revenge for an earlier walk off loss to Fowler with a 13-5 win over the Redcats.
 
Kingsburg took a three-game winning streak into an April 10 contest at Sierra Pacific in Hanford, played after deadline. On Tuesday, the Vikings are scheduled to travel to Firebaugh before a Saturday home game in the Central Valley Diamond Classic.
 
Garrett Perkins, Aiden Rocha, Gunnar Geringer, Holden Hirschkorn and Riley Beck all had two hits in the win over Fowler.
 
 
Kingsburg’s girls soccer team takes a season record of 2-4-2 into Central Sequoia League action after a 7-1 loss to Clovis North at home on Thursday.
After league games with Immanuel and Dinuba after deadline, Kingsburg travels to Central Valley Christian on Thursday and hosts Exeter next Tuesday.
