Kingsburg reaches 568 total COVID cases

KINGSBURG — The San Joaquin Valley remains under a regional stay at home orde
r with the regions ICU bed capacity under 5%. Fresno County has reported zero ICU beds available. City officials urge the community to continue to practice social distancing and wear masks to slow the spread of the virus.
Thursday, the City of Kingsburg had 568 total cases and 378 closed cases.
For the most recent data, please visit the County's dashboard, which is updated on Tuesday and Friday each week. Please be aware that the dashboard merges active cases and “cases closed by MIT criteria” “Lost to Follow-Up,” and “Unable to Locate” under the same category of under investigation since those cases are technically still open until they are officially closed by the County.