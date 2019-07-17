SAN DIEGO - The Kingsburg Posse 10-and-under team placed third at the 2019 C-Regional California State Games in San Diego this weekend.
The Posse was awarded third place after losing 11-3 to the Bonita Valley 10u Bronze in the semifinals on Sunday. The defeat would be the Posse’s third loss of a 27-3 season. Kingsburg went 4-1 during the three-day tournament, which occurred Friday through Saturday. In those four wins, the girls outscored their opponents 41-12.
“Each and every game the girls came to play,” Posse 10u head coach and Kingsburg Girls Softball League president Adam Efird said. “They gave it 100% and never backed down. They played as a team cheering each other on until the very end.”
The Posse started the tournament by going 2-0 in pool play on Friday. The girls claimed a 4-2 win over the 4S Ranch 10u Force, followed by a 17-2 victory over the San Carlos Force 10u to conclude pool play.
After it’s fast start, the Posse had a first round bye in bracket play, which was single elimination. In the second round, the girls defeated Hana Pa’a 15-6 on Saturday, followed by a 5-2 victory over Goleta Storm Silver in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Kingsburg were eliminated from the tournament after it’s loss to eventual champion Bonita Valley, who defeated Pico Fastpitch 7-3 in the championship game on Sunday afternoon.
Efird said that the girls were disappointed about the loss, but they realized earning third place at the state tournament was a “huge” accomplishment.
“This is the feather in the cap,” Efird said. “This is the ultimate goal of summer season. You want to make it San Diego. All of the girls have put forth their best efforts in practice and in the tournaments to make it to the state games.”
Addison Efird, Maddie Essegian, Reagan Iriart, Lauren Lakey, and Parker Woods aimed to play in the state tournament for the past three years, according to Adam Efird. That group of girls have played together for the past three seasons.
“There was just a special chemistry between this particular group of girls that had one goal and worked extremely hard to reach it,” Adam Efird said.
The 8u and 12u Posse teams also competed in San Diego this weekend, but both squads were eliminated in the first round. The Posse 8u team fell to Whittier 8u Gold 14-0 while the 12u girls lost 21-0 to the Bonita Valley 12u Bronze.
In pool play, the 8u girls were 1-1 with it’s only win of the weekend coming against the MGS Tremors Gold. The Posse defeated the Tremors 8-5 to conclude its action on Friday. Earlier that day, the Posse 8u group fell 8-2 to the LA Wilshire Wildcats in its first game of the weekend.
The Posse 12u girls started pool play with a 16-0 loss to the San Dieguito 12u Zeglen on the first day of the tournament. On Saturday, the Posse dropped its second game 5-6 to the Millbrae Mischief.
Whittier ended up winning the 8u tournament by defeating Fullerton Hills 4-3 in the finals. Bonita Valley claimed the championship in the 12u bracket by defeating La Puente 9-1 in the title game. Each Kingsburg Posse team lost to the eventual champion in the tournament.
Adam Efird said local businesses and the community showed an immense amount of support to the girls throughout the season. He also mentioned the enormous support from the girls received from their families this season.
“We can’t forget about all of the parents, grandparents, and friends of the players that have put in the extra time and effort to make this season a memorable one,” Adam Efird said.
