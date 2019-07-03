The softball teams of the Kingsburg Posse have much to look forward in the next few weeks, as three squads from the program have qualified for the 2019 C-Division Regional California State Games in San Diego on July 12-14.
The 8-and-under, 10U and 12U teams will be the squads vying for a state title.
According to Kingsburg Girls Softball League president Adam Efrid, it’ll be the first time that the Kingsburg Posse will send three different age groups to the state championship.
“It really just goes to show how much time and effort and motivation that these girls have to make something like this happen,” Efrid said. “To see their faces and to hear how excited they are, to not only win games, but to hear that they qualified for that state championship is just beyond explanation. It’s beyond words.”
The 8U and 12U teams qualified for the state championship after placing third at the USA Softball Central California Association Championships on June 22-23. The 8U team placed third with a 1-1 record in it’s tournament at Lakeview Junior High School in Santa Maria. The 12U’s third place finish was at 2-1 at it’s tournament at the Hanford Softball Complex.
As for the 10U team, the girls earned the championship in their age division after a 4-0 record in the tournament in Hanford on June 23.
On top of his board president duties, Efrid also coaches the 10U team. He said all three teams have garnered support from the community and that the KGSL has “graciously” decided to sponsored each team with money to make the San Diego trip.
“This is the end goal. This is what you’re shooting for,” Efrid said. “This is ultimately what you’re playing for.”
The 10U team went 26-0 this season and have won multiple tournaments including the Lemoore Youth Sports Foundation Diamond Dust tournament and the Selma Shock Classic.
As for the 8U squad, the Posse had a 20-3 record this season and have won it’s age-division in the Best in the West Tournament in Visalia and the Selma Shock Classic.
The 12U team also placed first at the Selma Shock Classic and went 13-8-1 this season.
Before all three teams play in their state championship tournaments, Efrid said the girls will “parade through” through San Diego County Credit Union Stadium - formerly Qualcomm Stadium and the former home venue of the San Diego Chargers - as part as the tournament’s opening ceremonies.
“It’s amazing as a coach, as a parent to be able to see your kids and the girls that you coached to get to experience something like this,” Efrid said. “What a way to represent not only our softball league here in Kingsburg, but the town of Kingsburg.”
The sites of California State Games will be located throughout San Diego County, but it has not been determined which venues will host which age-groups.
