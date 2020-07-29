Kingsburg Polices discovers no noose found after investigation

KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg Police Department investigated a reported noose last week, concluding that it was a rope used for attaching piñatas, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
Police said a female resident walked by a tree at Memorial Park on July 15 and subsequently reported that she saw a noose hanging in the tree. Police said attention to the reported noose was spread due to several social media posts.
Police were notified of the reported noose the next day and Police Chief Neil Dadian personally went to investigate the rope.
“It was a rope, attached to tree branches, with a small loop at the end created by a simple knot. IT WAS NOT A NOOSE,” Dadian said. “A noose is a complicated slip knot. This was not a slip knot.”
Dadian added that Kingsburg City Public Works employees, who are at the park weekly, told him that the rope had been there for several months for birthday parties and other celebrations.
“I know what a noose looks like and this was a simple utility knot with a loop end for attaching something...like a piñata,” Dadian said.
Dadian said he had the rope removed “because of the national turmoil over race and the irresponsible social media postings.”
“I recognize that there is racial tension in this country,” Dadian said. “I am asking our community members to be responsible and think about the implications before posting something like this on social media. We all have a responsibility to add to a healthy and peaceful community. Knowingly fueling an already tense situation is irresponsible.”
“Please know that your Kingsburg police will always be there to protect the civil liberties of all members of our community. Please help us by being responsible and not posting inaccuracies or by making unsubstantiated claims. Thank you for helping to make Kingsburg a safe and healthy community.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!