Kingsburg makes moves to reestablish local economy amid upcoming holiday season

KINGSBURG — The community of Kingsburg just celebrated its annual Crayfish Festival last month but it is far from slowing its economic roll as 2020 gradually moves into the holiday season.
While many communities in the south valley are slowly building back up to where they were seven months ago, Kingsburg has been steaming ahead with plans for more improvement to it's economic wellbeing via three distinct programs.
“We have been working very hard to identify ways to make our city a destination,” said Jolene Polyack of the Kingsburg Economic Development office.
For starters, The economic development office is initiating the Dala Dollars initiative. This is a gift card program specifically aimed at helping smaller communities boost their economic growth. Purchasers are able to buy a digital gift card through www.daladollars.com with whatever amount they choose and use it any of the 17 local businesses participating in the program.
From restaurants to boutiques, purchasers of the Dala Dollar gift card have a wide variety of local establishments to choose from when supporting their community this holiday season. Restaurants like Fugazzis and Los Pepes Authentic Mexican Food are participating as well as Nelson’s Ace Hardware, Valkommen Fitness and Berman’s Flowers.
But Dala Dollar isn’t the only activity Kingsburg is using to spice up its economic profile. Right now they have an Historic Photo Tour. The tour is sponsored by the City of Kingsburg, the Kingsburg Historical Society and private contributors.
The tour provides participants with a walking experience of the city’s 22 historic landmarks. Pedestals at each landmark bear at QR Code that can be scanned by a smartphone camera app.
Scanning the code not only provides information about that particular location, it also provides a digital map for participants to follow. The tour is taken at the pace of the participant and can be started at any of the 22 points of interest on the route.
But if a digital gift card and an amazing historic tour weren’t enough, Kingsburg has formed a Business Improvement District — or BID — to pool marketing into their downtown corridor. The rather new Advisory Board is in process to plan various events to market to and draw in people to the city.
Nearly all of the 154 businesses included in the BID signed on to participate; this is an exciting display of enthusiasm from the members of a community that have been hit hard by the closures caused by Coronavirus and COVID-19.
According to the city’s official newsletter, the Kingsburg Carrier, the city has seen a total of 429 cases as of Oct. 2. Of those cases, 423 cases have cleared with six still considered open or active cases.
But the city isn’t letting this slow them down one bit. While making sure to take precautions and apply social distancing practices, the city of Kingsburg is looking to reestablish itself as a strong economic center amidst the south valley.
“We’re excited to have three distinctive programs to help us achieve more visitors,” Polyack added. “And we’re not done yet. There are other programs in the works that will roll out in Spring of 2021.”
Information about the Historic Tour and the BID can be found at the City of Kingsburg website, www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov.
