Kingsburg hires three new coaches

KINGSBURG - It’s been a busy spring for Kingsburg Athletics, which involved hiring a trio of coaches, Phil Bergstrom, Nate Ayers and Senny Amparan.

Bergstrom has been named the new head coach for the boys basketball team, Ayers was hired as the new girls basketball coach and Amparan will serve as the new boys soccer coach.

“We got three quality coaches,” Kingsburg High Athletic Director Scott Hodges said. “All three are high character guys that are going to pour into developing our student-athletes, not only on the field, but off the field. All of them are very organized and very eager to get back to work with the student-athletes.”

Bergstrom will take control of a program that went 27-5 overall (8-4 CSL) and won its first Central Section title since 1956 last season under former coach Todd Brown, who resigned in March. It will be Bergstrom’s first head coaching job.

“I love Kingsburg basketball,” Bergstrom said. “I played there when I was in high school. I’m really happy to be ahead of the program now.”

Bergstrom will bring familiarity to the program, as he was Brown’s staff during the past four seasons. Bergstrom is also a 2006 KHS graduate and played on a team that finished as the Division IV runner-up that same year.