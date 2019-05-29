{{featured_button_text}}
Lindsay All-Star selection

In this file photo, Kingsburg striker Marissa Montelongo attempts to gain possession of the ball during the first half of a CIF Central Section Division IV quarterfinal game against Foothill on Feb. 15. Montelongo is one three Vikings to play in the girls East/West matchup in the 11th annual Central Section All-Star games at Lindsay High School on June 21-22. 

 Jeremiah Martinez, Enterprise Recorder

The rosters for the 11th annual Central Section All-Star soccer games were unveiled last weekend and there were names from Kingsburg that were selected to play in the event in June.

On the girls side, Marissa Montelongo, Denise Elias, and Emma Price were selected to play in the East/West game. The three girls were listed on the East roster after earning the top awards in the Central Sequoia League.

Montelongo was named the CSL’s player of the year after scoring 35 goals with 18 assists for the Vikings in the 2018-19 season. She also recently won a Valley title in softball after helping the girls soccer team win a third consecutive Central Section title in February.

Price was named the CSL’s co-offensive player of the year after scoring nine goals with nine assists. She shared the award with Exeter’s Lexe Cortez, who is also on the East roster.

Elias earned co-defensive player of the year honors after leading Kingsburg with 53 steals. She shared the award with Isabella Martinez, who also was selected to the East team.

It’s Montelongo’s third-straight all-star selection. For Elias, it’s her second consecutive time being selected to the play in the game.

On the boys side, Kingsburg’s Conner Thompson and William Soria will represent the green and gold in the East/West boys game.

The selections come after both Thompson and Soria earned All-CSL honors. Soria was on the First Team while Thompson earned Second Team honors for the 2018-19 season. They were two of three All-CSL selections from Kingsburg.

The 11th annual event will feature four games in two days and it showcases the top prep talent in the Valley. The other two games are the boys and girls North/South matchups.

The all-star games will be played at Lindsay High School on June 21-22.

Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com

