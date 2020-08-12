Kingsburg Downtown BID makes progress

KINGSBURG - The Kingsburg City Council unanimously approved a resolution of intent to form Kingsburg Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) at a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The BID is viewed as a step to downtown revitalization and intended as a proactive step to create immediate impact through marketing and image creation for downtown businesses. The district is slated to provide supplemental resources to help downtown’s image and its shops and restaurants.

An advisory board of downtown business owners will govern the BID and seven names were selected during the meeting: District Chamber president Reggie Gierke (Kingsburg Media Foundation), June Hess (Svensk Butik), Leslie Carpenter (Berman’s Flowers), Steve Safarjian (RPS Real Estate), Briana Valdez (Bluebird Home & Lifestyle Marker), Paula Coelho (Bella Rose), and Lauren Cooper (Man Salon).

A committee of downtown business owners had been preparing to present the BID plan to the council for the past six months.

According to the City of Kingsburg newsletter, the city will be mailing information to eligible business owners in the area starting this week. In the newsletter, it said the district's potential formation was due to “a culmination of a recommendation received in 2017 part of the city’s downtown revitalization strategy, as well as considerable work done by several local merchants.”

The BID’s formation will be considered during a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 7.

Council enforcement efforts