Kingsburg City Council considers pedestrian improvements

KINGSBURG — Traffic was on the minds of the Kingsburg City Council at their Nov. 4 meeting.
Council members held a public hearing on the removal of a crosswalk in front of Kingsburg High School on 18th Avenue, between Sierra and Tulare Streets.
Officials are hoping that the decision will address vehicle/pedestrian conflicts as part of a long-term plan to improve traffic and pedestrian flow in the area especially at the beginning and end of the school day.
Depending upon the weather, removal could be completed by the end of the month.
They also reviewed a possible extension of a bike / pedestrian trail on Madsen Avenue.
The council was given four alternatives for the trail project in the staff report by City Engineer David Peters. The first alternative was to adopt a resolution of necessity to secure the right of way needed for the project by eminent domain.
The second alternative was to terminate the project. Councilman Vince Palomar made a motion to go with this alternative, which eventually failed by a vote of 3 to 2. Council member Laura North joined Palomar on the vote.
If they terminated the project, they would lose the $60,000 already received and used from COG, the Council of Governments.
The third alternative would be to modify the project such that the facility constructed would consist of a shoulder designated as a bike route from Klepper Avenue to Kamm Avenue constructed entirely within the existing rights-of-way.
Councilmembers eventually went with a fourth alternative which would be to continue to negotiate with the Brandon family to acquire the necessary right away for the class one trail. This was the action taken on June 3 and the city is still awaiting the needed appraisal.
Property owners Pat and Mary Brandon and attorney Jeff Shepard spoke during the public hearing.
Council member Sherman Nix made the motion to continue negotiations before a long discussion about terminating the project at the Brandon’s property line.
The council also improved a resolution regarding future interchange improvements at Mountain View Avenue and State Route 99.
