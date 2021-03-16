Kingsburg Chamber seeks 50th anniversary couples

KINGSBURG — As part of the tradition of the Kingsburg Swedish Days sponsored by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber is looking for couples that will be celebrating their 50th anniversary anytime in 2021.
The Kingsburg Swedish Days will kick off Thursday, May 13, with the pea soup and pancake supper and the crowning of the 2021 Swedish Queen downtown. Friday, May 14, there will be booths downtown and the smorgasbord dinner that evening at Coffee Pot Park and the Lions' pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 15, followed by the parade at 10 a.m. and more festivities downtown the remainder of the day.
As a new tradition begun in 2018, each of the couples will be honored as guests at the pea soup and pancake supper, the smorgasbord and the pancake breakfast and ride in the parade on Saturday morning. They will also be profiled in the special Kingsburg Swedish Days edition of The Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder. Couples currently living in Kingsburg or couples married in Kingsburg are eligible and they need not have lived in Kingsburg for the entire 50 years of their marriage.
Those wishing to participate or family members who know of a couple marking their 50th anniversary in 2021 should contact the Chamber office at 1475 Draper Street or call 559-897-1111 for an application.
Biographical information along with two photos (one from 50 years ago and one current) are required with the application. Photos will be returned after the event. If a current photo is not available, the Anniversary Committee will assist with acquiring one.
The deadline for submitting an application to the Chamber office is Friday, April 16, 2021. For additional information, please contact the Chamber office.
