Kingsburg Chamber scales back Crayfish Festival

KINGSBURG — There are many changes to the Kingsburg Crayfish and Jazz Festival this year including the event’s name.

The event is being scaled down to the Kingsburg Crayfish Night this year due to public health restrictions regarding festivals in the state.

The Sept. 26 event will occur 5-9 p.m. on Draper Street in downtown Kingsburg and attendees can enjoy a night out of live music while dining outdoors from local restaurants and shopping at local shops. Live music will be played from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Local restaurants will serve food from their own menus along with the offer of a crayfish item. Restaurants offering a crayfish meal will be part of the competition for the event’s best crayfish dish.

Last year, the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce revived the Kingsburg Crayfish and Jazz Festival after a years-long hiatus.

For more information, contact the Kingsburg Chamber at 559-897-1111 or kingsburgchamber.com.

Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.