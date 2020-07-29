Kingsburg Chamber decides to take no action on Forbes issue

KINGSBURG - Kingsburg District Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors held a special closed meeting on July 17 to discuss the matter of request for removal of treasurer Debbie Singh Forbes.

After hours of discussion and debate, the board didn't take any action against Forbes. According to a statement, the board unanimously decided that it was not a matter for them to decide upon.

Board members said it was a “personal matter of misunderstanding, misconstrued statements, and information taken out of context that needs to be discussed between the involved parties.

“The board has taken it upon themselves, while this is out of our scope, to see that mediation takes place at our expense between the involved parties. Additionally, we recognize that professional communication is something we could all be better at.”

A meeting was scheduled for July 14 to discuss the issue, but was postponed due to Gov. Gavin Newsom's closure of indoor actives because of rising COVID-19 reports and hospitalizations.

The Central Valley Allies for Change, a local advocacy group, requested Forbes' removal after a social media post was published wherein the treasurer said she "takes zero offense" to racial slurs aimed towards Mexicans. Forbes was not present during the meeting at the Chamber’s request. No members of the Central Valley Allies for Change were present at the meeting.