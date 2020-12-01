Kingsburg businesses receive $190K from COVID CARES funds

KINGSBURG — The City of Kingsburg continues to provide financial support to local businesses during the pandemic. To date, 60 businesses have received $3,000 - $4,500 totaling $190,000 from the City’s COVID CARES funding. The money will be utilized for items such as paying rent, making payroll, establishing outdoor dining and paying utilities. A list of grant recipients is attached.
In addition to the grants, a portion of the COVID CARES funding is being utilized for a Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) campaign for the City’s eGift program, Dala Dollars. For every $25 of Dala Dollars purchased, the purchaser receives an additional $5 eGift card. The eGift cards can be used at any of the 20 participating merchants. The purchaser will also avoid the usual fees as they will covered by the City for the duration of the promotion. eGift cards can be purchased at www.daladollars.com. The promotion begins on Nov. 27, 2020, Black Friday, and runs until funding is depleted.
COVID CARES funding has also been utilized to provide fire extinguishers for restaurants providing outdoor dining as a measure of reducing their costs while protecting the diners. The City also has temporarily relaxed outdoor dining restrictions for local eateries and other businesses who want to continue operating when there are shut-downs.
According to Jolene Polyack, Economic Development Consultant, “The strategy behind the BOGO program is three-fold. First, we want to help merchants have the most successful holiday season possible. Second, instead of giving gift cards, or even gifts, that recipients may not necessarily want, we’re offering a way to provide a unique gift that will surely appeal to just about anyone. Third, the eGifts will help keep holiday dollars in town versus purchasing gifts that would be spent elsewhere and more likely help larger companies versus the small businesses.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!