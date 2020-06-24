KHS girls polo holds workouts under Phase 1

The girls water polo team has practiced for three days a week in Phase 1 and those conditioning workouts include a mile run for time, various abdominal exercises, push-ups and dips. Before the girls ran on the track, all of them were six feet apart from each other during their warm ups.

Incoming senior Shay Hanson is glad to be back with her teammates, but is eager to get back into the pool.

“It feels awful as a water polo player,” Hanson said about not being in the pool.

Abell said once they’re allowed to use the pool, they’ll have to abide by social distancing restrictions and the guidelines won’t allow the girls to share a ball.

“Once we’re allowed to go into the pool, it’s keeping that six feet [of distance],” Abell said. “It’s going to be one person in a lane, really spread out and just making sure that everything is sanitized.”

In the NFHS SMAC guidelines, each athlete is required to fill out a questionnaire and get their temperature check before each training session. The responses to those screening questions will be recorded and stored in case anyone tests positive or shows symptoms for COVID-19.