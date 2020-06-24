KHS girls polo holds workouts under Phase 1

KINGSBURG - As Kingsburg High continues to resume athletics, the girls water polo team started conditioning workouts, but were forced to conduct their session on dry land.
The team is one of the school’s few squads to hold in-person workouts under Phase 1 of the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) guidelines. Kingsburg Joint Union High School District has been in Phase 1 since June 8.
The girls aren’t allowed to use the pool or the weight room in Phase 1 and the guidelines also prohibit the use of locker rooms. Under normal circumstances, the team would have two summer workouts a day — a session in the pool and another one on dry land.
“There’s restrictions we have to work with, which could be frustrating, but we get to do something,” Vikings coach Tris Abell said. “We’ll start here to be able to get to the next step. It’s going to be a slow process moving back in, but we’re doing our best to follow the guidelines.”
The Crandell Swim Complex, where the Vikings usually practice and play their games in, has been opened to the public since June 12.
“It’s definitely frustrating to not have any pool time when that’s the essential part of our sport, but our dry land [workout] is always incorporated no matter what,” Abell said.
The girls water polo team has practiced for three days a week in Phase 1 and those conditioning workouts include a mile run for time, various abdominal exercises, push-ups and dips. Before the girls ran on the track, all of them were six feet apart from each other during their warm ups.
Incoming senior Shay Hanson is glad to be back with her teammates, but is eager to get back into the pool.
“It feels awful as a water polo player,” Hanson said about not being in the pool.
Abell said once they’re allowed to use the pool, they’ll have to abide by social distancing restrictions and the guidelines won’t allow the girls to share a ball.
“Once we’re allowed to go into the pool, it’s keeping that six feet [of distance],” Abell said. “It’s going to be one person in a lane, really spread out and just making sure that everything is sanitized.”
In the NFHS SMAC guidelines, each athlete is required to fill out a questionnaire and get their temperature check before each training session. The responses to those screening questions will be recorded and stored in case anyone tests positive or shows symptoms for COVID-19.
Another point that is addressed in the guidelines is hydration, which requires all students to bring their own water bottle and they should not be shared.
As the girls and the district await to move forward with Phase 2, there’s a glimmer of hope that the season will be played as scheduled.
“I can’t wait to get back into the pool and start playing again,” Hanson said.
An important date to keep an eye is July 20, which will be the day that the CIF will make its decision regarding fall sports. In a statement released on June 12, the CIF said its preparing to offer alternative calendars if its determined by then that fall sports won’t start on as scheduled
The Vikings have a scrimmage at Mt. Whitney High School on Aug. 18 and will officially begin their season at home against Golden West on Aug. 20. Kingsburg’s first Central Sequoia League game is scheduled to take place against Selma at the Crandell Swim Complex on Sept. 29.
Last season, the Vikings went 20-6 and 6-2 in the CSL in Abell’s first year as coach. Kingsburg is expected to have 10 players returning from last year’s team.
Jeremiah Martinez can be reached at (559) 583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Jeremiah on Twitter at @TheJerryMartin.
