KINGSBURG - Kingsburg may be a small town, but its high school football team is getting national recognition from college recruiters.
As the 2019 season approaches, several college recruiters have been getting a close glimpse of multiple Vikings, which isn’t surprising to Kingsburg head coach David Wilson.
“We have a great product here and the next level they’re taking notice,” Wilson said. “Now with social media and our kids doing really well, it’s always exciting, it’s a testament to them. They’re playing their butt off and other coaches around the country are seeing it.”
In the past, the Kingsburg football program has produced prominent high school prospects including current NFL - and former Tennessee Volunteers - quarterback Tyler Bray and Andrew Vorhees, who is an offensive lineman at the University of Southern California.
Wilson said college recruiters have been consistent about visiting the campus since he became the head coach in 2015, which was Vorhees’ junior year at KHS.
“The recruits are always good about stopping at Kingsburg,” Wilson said. “They’re always calling, mainly keeping that open line of communication with me...I think the recruits are real consistent about coming here and looking at our athletes.”
As for the current group of Vikings, Cole Dias has been a player that has generated interest from various college programs. The incoming senior has NCAA Division I offers from Valparaiso and the University of San Diego. The offers should increase for the linebacker as the year continues.
Wilson said Dias is currently the only Viking to have official offers, but he isn’t the only one being looked at. Incoming seniors Kyle Peterson, Josh Jackson, and Travis Hall are other players that have generated recruiters’ interest.
Since Kingsburg started spring ball in May, college recruiters from various NCAA Division I programs have visited the campus. Fresno State, Cal Poly, Northern Arizona, Brigham Young, and Wyoming are some of the schools that have come to Kingsburg. Division II program Azusa Pacific and Dordt University of the NAIA have also visited the campus.
“It’s a testament to them and they deserve it,” Wilson said. “They’ve worked hard and when that hard work gets paid off it’s nice.”
The 2019 season for Kingsburg will kickoff against reigning Central Section Division III champion San Joaquin Memorial on the road on Aug. 23.
