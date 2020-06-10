KHS baseball coach recalls experiences with the late Bob Bennett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG - Kingsburg High School baseball coach Jim Cranford has learned many life lessons from the late Bob Bennett and one thing for sure is that the legendary Fresno State coach was an impactful figure.

“He’s probably one of the most influential men in my life,” Cranford said.

Cranford attended Fresno State from 1980 to 1982 and played under Bennett during those years. Cranford said he knew Bennett since he participated in the late coach’s camp at 13 years old. He eventually became a counselor at Bennett’s camp.

“He made you a complete person,” Cranford said. “He just rounded you and made you appreciate things and it was just his way. He was that kind of man.”

After playing at Fresno State, Cranford said Bennett’s lessons, advice and philosophy made a life-long impact when he started his own coaching and teaching career.

“Treat the game with respect. I think that’s probably the ultimate [lesson],” Cranford said. “Make sure that your kids understand all situations and just be a complete teacher. That was the biggest thing that coach was.”

When he was a Bulldog, Cranford described Bennett as a “hard nose” coach and a “fiery guy,” but it all was due to the late legend’s competitiveness.