KHS baseball coach recalls experiences with the late Bob Bennett

KINGSBURG - Kingsburg High School baseball coach Jim Cranford has learned many life lessons from the late Bob Bennett and one thing for sure is that the legendary Fresno State coach was an impactful figure.
“He’s probably one of the most influential men in my life,” Cranford said.
Cranford attended Fresno State from 1980 to 1982 and played under Bennett during those years. Cranford said he knew Bennett since he participated in the late coach’s camp at 13 years old. He eventually became a counselor at Bennett’s camp.
“He made you a complete person,” Cranford said. “He just rounded you and made you appreciate things and it was just his way. He was that kind of man.”
After playing at Fresno State, Cranford said Bennett’s lessons, advice and philosophy made a life-long impact when he started his own coaching and teaching career.
“Treat the game with respect. I think that’s probably the ultimate [lesson],” Cranford said. “Make sure that your kids understand all situations and just be a complete teacher. That was the biggest thing that coach was.”
When he was a Bulldog, Cranford described Bennett as a “hard nose” coach and a “fiery guy,” but it all was due to the late legend’s competitiveness.
“You had to compete everyday,” Cranford said. “There was no comfort zone. You had to compete. He would relate it to life lessons and he prepared you for going to the real world and getting a job.”
Bennett died on May 31 at the age of 86.
Fresno State announced his death that morning and the school didn’t provide additional details.
Local media outlets reported that Bennett was hospitalized in a coma and was originally recovering from a heart procedure. Bennett’s heart stopped a day after the procedure and was put on a ventilator following the complications.
Before he coached the Bulldogs for 34 seasons, Bennett was the head coach of the baseball team at Kingsburg High after he graduated from Fresno State in 1956. He coached the Vikings for two seasons and his teams had a 41-29 record. Bennett moved on to coach at Bullard High School for 11 years.
At Fresno State, Bennett compiled a 1,302-759-4 record to become the program’s all time winningest head coach. He’s the seventh coach in NCAA history to reach 1,300 wins and he guided the Bulldogs to 17 conference titles along with two trips to the College World Series.
After Bennett retired in 2002, Fresno State honored him in 2016 by renaming its baseball venue to Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium, which served as the site for the Central Section baseball championships last season.
Bennett’s No. 26 jersey is retired at Fresno State.
“He had a wealth of knowledge, he was a perfectionist and a disciplinarian,” Cranford said. “He had a great sense of humor, one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met in my life. He’s just an overall really good guy. He touched a lot of lives over the years.”
