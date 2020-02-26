Jonathan Viveros qualifies for CIF State tourney

After finishing in second place at the CIF Central Section Masters tournament, Kingsburg High’s Jonathan Viveros earned the No. 6 seed at the CIF State Championships.

Viveros went 4-1 with three pin fall victories at the Central Section Masters on Feb. 21-22 at Hoover High School in Fresno. He fell in the finals to Buchanan High’s Kyler Leak 3-1 in the finals of the 140-pound weight class.

Viveros opened the Masters with a pin fall victory over Bailey Royal form South High (Bakersfield). He then defeated Edison High’s Xavier Prado by pin fall in one minute and six seconds. Viveros pinned Alex Rodriguez from Redwood in the quarterfinals, before beating the No. 3 seed Cade Lucio from Bakersfield High in the semifinals.