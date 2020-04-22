Jackson signs NLI to Biola University

With Kingsburg High’s campus closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Josh Jackson couldn’t sign his National Letter of Intent in front of his friends, but having his immediate family on his side, his ceremony was still a pivotal moment in his life.
“It was sad to not have any friends there so that was a bummer, but it was still special to still be able to do it,” Jackson said. “It was just cool for it to be where I grew up. It was cool to have more of a family tie into it because I signed at home instead of at school.”
Last week, Jackson signed his NLI to continue his track career at Biola University in a ceremony that took place in the backyard of his family’s home. Kingsburg High athletic director Scott Hodges and teacher Doug Davis were the only faculty members at his signing.
Jackson competed in the long and triple jumps as a Viking and will continue to participate in those events for the Biola Eagles on a scholarship.
Biola is an NCAA Division II private institution in La Mirada, a town in Los Angeles County. The Eagles compete in the Pacific West Conference.
“Biola is a christian school and I really wanted to spend four years at christian school because I wanted to grow in my faith,” Jackson said. “It was really the balance of rigorous academics, the focus and center on Christ and also the athletics.”
Other schools he thought about attending were private christian schools Westmont College and Azusa Pacific. He also got accepted to the University of Southern California, which he plans to attend after he’s done with his studies at Biola.
At the Central Sequoia League championships last year, Jackson placed second in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump.
Jackson's senior season was put on hold when the pandemic caused Kingsburg High athletics to be suspended on March 13. Heading into the season, Jackson had expectations of qualifying for the CIF State meet and his goal was shattered after the CIF announced it canceled the remainder of the spring sports season on April 3.
“I was disappointed that my senior season would be over for track because I had big goals and big aspirations,” Jackson said. “Signing at Biola, it makes me even more excited to compete at the next level and it’s making me just enjoy the moments even more so because I didn’t have a senior season.”
Jackson also played football at Kingsburg and earned First Team honors as a tight end and defensive end after his senior season.
After talking to some college coaches, Jackson said there was a chance of him playing football at the next level, but he decided that track was the better option.
“The main reason I chose not to play football was the wear and tear on your body at the next level,” Jackson said. “Another reason is I wasn’t getting as many scholarships.”
In his only and final meet of his senior season, the Spring Launch Invitational at Exeter High, Jackson finished first in the triple jump at 43 feet and was second in the long jump at 19 feet and a ¼ inch. He also competed in the high jump, recording a height of 5’3.
Jackson’s personal record in the long jump is 19-3.5, which he accomplished at a CSL meet with Central Valley Christian and Exeter in April 2019.
He PR’d in the triple jump at 45 feet at the 2019 Rafer Johnson Invitational. Jackson’s career mark earned him third place in that meet.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
