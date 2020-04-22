Jackson signs NLI to Biola University

Other schools he thought about attending were private christian schools Westmont College and Azusa Pacific. He also got accepted to the University of Southern California, which he plans to attend after he’s done with his studies at Biola.

At the Central Sequoia League championships last year, Jackson placed second in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump.

Jackson's senior season was put on hold when the pandemic caused Kingsburg High athletics to be suspended on March 13. Heading into the season, Jackson had expectations of qualifying for the CIF State meet and his goal was shattered after the CIF announced it canceled the remainder of the spring sports season on April 3.

“I was disappointed that my senior season would be over for track because I had big goals and big aspirations,” Jackson said. “Signing at Biola, it makes me even more excited to compete at the next level and it’s making me just enjoy the moments even more so because I didn’t have a senior season.”

Jackson also played football at Kingsburg and earned First Team honors as a tight end and defensive end after his senior season.

After talking to some college coaches, Jackson said there was a chance of him playing football at the next level, but he decided that track was the better option.