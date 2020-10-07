I would appreciate your vote for the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District Board!
As a life long resident of Kingsburg, it has been both an honor and privilege to serve on the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District Board during the past four years, and in my current role of secretary for three years. Our health care district operates under California Health and Safety Code 32000-32492, otherwise known as “The Local Health Care District Law,” and is tasked with providing health care related services to the residents in our district. This area covers approximately 32 square miles, and includes the City of Kingsburg, as well as sections of Tulare and Kings Counties.
The Kingsburg Hospital District, now known as the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District, was formed in 1959 to fund, with property taxes, the construction and operation of the Kingsburg Hospital. These property taxes are still being collected by the counties even though the facility ceased operating as a hospital several years ago.
Numerous projects have been funded through our grant process, all of which directly benefit residents within our health care district. These include Valley Health Team After-Hours Urgent Care, the purchase of two new ambulances and equipment for the Kingsburg Fire Department (who service our entire district), first aid and Narcan kits in each police car, funding for the Hank Hash Baseball Field, shade structures at both Lincoln and Reagan Elementary Schools, vape detectors and bottle filling station at Kingsburg High School, bottle filling station at Clay Elementary School, re-plastering the pool at Kingsburg High School, pickleball nets at Rafer Johnson Jr. High School, funding the skate park, play structure, and fitness court at Athwal Park, subsidizing costs of mental health counseling services, and a therapeutic greenhouse and coop program for special needs adults.
The District Board also set aside $100,000 for funding of emergency services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, funds have been used to provide food to the KCAPS Food Pantry, PPE and ambulance sterilizing equipment for the Kingsburg Fire Department, and hand washing stations placed downtown and at two city parks.
I take my fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers in our district very seriously, and have worked diligently to bring a wide variety of health care services to our residents and fulfill our mission statement to “Contribute to the health and well-being of the District's residents”. My paralegal profession provides me the ability to understand the complexities and limitations the board must operate under, as well as manage our corporate documents, deal with the public, and interact with our local government to be the best possible steward of your tax dollars. Your vote is greatly appreciated.
Lori Ewert-Sanders is the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District Secretary.
