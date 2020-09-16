You have permission to edit this article.
How can you become involved with the Selma Chamber Of Commerce?
Raisin Capital of the World

bob allen.jpg

The Chamber has all kinds of events during the year that you can join. If you want to help with these events, please call the Selma Chamber at 559-891-2235. The Selma Chamber also sponsors two other Committees- Leadership Selma and Beautification.

LEADERSHIP SELMA

Leadership Selma was established by the City of Selma. The Purpose of the program is educating community leaders, business owners and individuals on government and leadership as it relates to Selma. Leadership Selma has been a function of the Selma chamber since 2016.

Citizens and business leaders who are interested in expanding their knowledge of Selma, or wish to increase their involvement in the community are encouraged to apply. The Program is limited to a maximum of 12 people each year who are selected based upon the following criteria:

a. Commitment to the City of Selma and its development.

b. Interested in becoming more involved in the community.

c. Lives, works of has an interest in Selma.

d. Able to attend the nine all-day sessions.

Must have approval of their employer, if applicable.

The Selma District Chamber of Commerce sponsors Leadership Selma. The Class schedule includes nine sessions and features;

Session One- Welcome and Historical Overview

Session Two- City Government

Session Three-Health Services

Session Four-Criminal Justice

Session Five- Transportation, Chamber, Media and Available Resources

Session Six-Agriculture and Utility Resources

Session Seven- Business & Commerce

Session Eight- Education

Session Nine-County/State/Federal Government

The Program concludes with a Graduation Dinner for the participants and guests

If you are interested in knowing more about Leadership Selma, please call the Selma Chamber at 559-891-2235

SELMA BEAUTIFICATION

The purpose of the Beautification Committee is to be the lead in supporting the “BEAUTIFICATION OF SELMA.” This committee meets on a monthly basis to discuss areas of Selma that are in need of some cleanup efforts. The Selma Beautification Committee hosts two community clean-up days, they are held in the fall and in the spring. Flowers are planted around Selma and a general cleanup of selected areas of Selma. The Beautification Committee works along the City staff to help eradicate graffiti

This committee also presents a Beautification Award to businesses that have made a significance difference to the look of their facilities. The selection of this award is based upon community recommendations.

If you are interested in serving on this Committee, please call the Selma Chamber for an application

We can only make positive changes to our community by working together.

Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.

