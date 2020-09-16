How can you become involved with the Selma Chamber Of Commerce?

The Chamber has all kinds of events during the year that you can join. If you want to help with these events, please call the Selma Chamber at 559-891-2235. The Selma Chamber also sponsors two other Committees- Leadership Selma and Beautification.
LEADERSHIP SELMA
Leadership Selma was established by the City of Selma. The Purpose of the program is educating community leaders, business owners and individuals on government and leadership as it relates to Selma. Leadership Selma has been a function of the Selma chamber since 2016.
Citizens and business leaders who are interested in expanding their knowledge of Selma, or wish to increase their involvement in the community are encouraged to apply. The Program is limited to a maximum of 12 people each year who are selected based upon the following criteria:
a. Commitment to the City of Selma and its development.
b. Interested in becoming more involved in the community.
c. Lives, works of has an interest in Selma.
d. Able to attend the nine all-day sessions.
Must have approval of their employer, if applicable.
The Selma District Chamber of Commerce sponsors Leadership Selma. The Class schedule includes nine sessions and features;
Session One- Welcome and Historical Overview
Session Two- City Government
Session Three-Health Services
Session Four-Criminal Justice
Session Five- Transportation, Chamber, Media and Available Resources
Session Six-Agriculture and Utility Resources
Session Seven- Business & Commerce
Session Eight- Education
Session Nine-County/State/Federal Government
The Program concludes with a Graduation Dinner for the participants and guests
If you are interested in knowing more about Leadership Selma, please call the Selma Chamber at 559-891-2235
SELMA BEAUTIFICATION
The purpose of the Beautification Committee is to be the lead in supporting the “BEAUTIFICATION OF SELMA.” This committee meets on a monthly basis to discuss areas of Selma that are in need of some cleanup efforts. The Selma Beautification Committee hosts two community clean-up days, they are held in the fall and in the spring. Flowers are planted around Selma and a general cleanup of selected areas of Selma. The Beautification Committee works along the City staff to help eradicate graffiti
This committee also presents a Beautification Award to businesses that have made a significance difference to the look of their facilities. The selection of this award is based upon community recommendations.
If you are interested in serving on this Committee, please call the Selma Chamber for an application
We can only make positive changes to our community by working together.
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!