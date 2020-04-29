Hodges named East All-Star game coach

After coaching the Vikings to a fourth consecutive Central Section title, Scott Hodges gets another opportunity to coach this summer.
Kingsburg’s seven-year head coach has been named the coach of the East girls team at the 12th annual Central Section All-Star Games. The event is scheduled to take place on June 19-20 at Lindsay High School. Those dates are pending, as the games could possibly get moved because of the coronavirus.
It’ll be the second time that Hodges will coach in the game with his first all-star coaching appearance coming in 2017.
“It’s an honor to be asked to coach the East All Stars,” Hodges said. “I’ve gotten to know Ben [Orozco], who promotes, runs and manages the all-star game over the last few years. He’s a friend of mine and I was very excited to get the call from him.”
When he was asked about coaching in this year’s game, Hodges couldn’t pass on the opportunity.
“I always have a difficult time saying no to coaching opportunities,” Hodges said. “My wife always jokes that if she allowed me to coach five different teams, I’ll probably be coaching five different teams.”
In 2017, his East team battled with the West in a 2-1 losing effort. He reflected on that game, saying he enjoyed the experience and it was a great opportunity. His coaching nod came after the Vikings won their first Section title in program history in the 2016-17 season.
“A few years ago, I was able to coach the East All Stars and it was a great opportunity to coach all of these young ladies, some of them at the end of their high school career, some of them lower or underclassmen,” Hodges said. “Typically during a season, you get to know the players within your league because you play the teams twice, but it’s just different when you coach other players. It was a great experience for me and it developed me as a coach. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”
Last time Hodges coached the game, he was joined by Jose Salinas, who was his assistant coach at the time. Hodges said he’ll ask his current assistants — his daughter Karlee Hodges and Ryan Bergstorm — to join him this year, but he added there’s a chance that he’ll be asked to have a coach from another team with him on the sideline.
With the 66th Annual City/County All-Star Football Game getting canceled on Saturday, it’s possible that the yearly soccer event could be impacted. The football game was scheduled to be held on June 19, the same day as the East vs. West contest.
“[Orozco] is open to moving the date,” Hodges said. “Where we are right now, everybody is trying to be flexible and understand that there’s things out of our control. As we get closer to the beginning of June, we’ll have an understanding and more of an idea of where we are at that time.”
In last year’s game, the West dominated in a 6-0 shutout and outshot the East 18-8. Marissa Montelongo, Jolyssa Venegas and Colbi Stewart represented Kingsburg on the East team.
The annual event showcases the top prep talent in the Valley and features four games in two days. The other three games are the East vs. West boys contest and the North vs. South girls and boys matchups.
Central Valley Christian coach Jacob Degroot will be in charge of the West girls team after leading the Cavaliers to the quarterfinals of the Division IV playoffs.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
