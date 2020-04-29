Hodges named East All-Star game coach

“A few years ago, I was able to coach the East All Stars and it was a great opportunity to coach all of these young ladies, some of them at the end of their high school career, some of them lower or underclassmen,” Hodges said. “Typically during a season, you get to know the players within your league because you play the teams twice, but it’s just different when you coach other players. It was a great experience for me and it developed me as a coach. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”

Last time Hodges coached the game, he was joined by Jose Salinas, who was his assistant coach at the time. Hodges said he’ll ask his current assistants — his daughter Karlee Hodges and Ryan Bergstorm — to join him this year, but he added there’s a chance that he’ll be asked to have a coach from another team with him on the sideline.

With the 66th Annual City/County All-Star Football Game getting canceled on Saturday, it’s possible that the yearly soccer event could be impacted. The football game was scheduled to be held on June 19, the same day as the East vs. West contest.