Heritage Co. Boutique cuts ribbon at new downtown store

KINGSBURG — After having its grand opening earlier this month, Heritage Co. Boutique held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in Downtown Kingsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The retail store, located on Draper Street, had a downtown presence prior to having its own store front, selling items at the Mercantile down the road. Heritage Co. Boutique is a women's apparel store, selling clothes, accessories and jewelry. Owner Amanda Carrasco founded the company in 2018.

Opening the store and cutting the ribbon was an amazing feeling for Carrasco after only being able to offer her items online.

“It feels absolutely amazing to have this exciting moment in our store’s history and also bringing our community back to life in this town,” Heritage Co. owner Amanda Carrasco said. “Kingsburg is a town no matter if things are good or bad, they rally around, they support each other and they just keep that momentum going. So we’re really just proud to be a part of Kingsburg.”

After the Mercantile closed in March due to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shelter in place order, Carrasco had to pivot to selling items online, which kept her business afloat during an uncertain time, she said.

Carrasco said the store’s online presence shifted the business’s income and gave her the ability to open the store downtown.

“When COVID closed the stores downtown, all of our local customers hopped right online and they supported us through our website and we did local deliveries,” Carrasco said. “We delivered to everyone’s porches all throughout town for six months and we were proud to be able to continue our business while we were online and also reaching out and wishing us well.”