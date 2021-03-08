You have permission to edit this article.
Help 'push in" Kingsburg's new fire truck
Help 'push in" Kingsburg's new fire truck

  • Updated
KINGSBURG — The public can join the Kingsburg Fire Dept. at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Fire Station #1, to help "Push-In" the newest ambulance into service.

The ambulance was funded 100% through a $560,000 grant from the Kingsburg Tri-County Health Care District. The grant funded the ambulance itself along with state of the art medical and rescue equipment.

The District has been a vital partner of the city, providing over $2M in grants on several projects to aid in their mission to provide health education programs, wellness and prevention programs, rehabilitation, and any other health care groups and organizations, which are necessary for the maintenance of good physical and mental health in the Kingsburg community.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

