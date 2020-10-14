Have you ever thought about how raisins end up in a box in your grocery store?

Selma received it title as “The Raisin Capital of the World” because ninety-five percent of the raisins produced in California are made from Thompson seedless grapes, grown in the San Joaquin Valley and ninety percent of those raisins are located in the Selma area.
It takes at least three full years to produce a single raisin — from the time a grape vine is planted until its first yield.
Grapevines demand constant attention on a year around growing schedule. In January and February, the vines are carefully hand pruned and the remaining “canes” are tied to rows of wire four to five feet off the ground. This allows the canes to grow closer to the sun and free from weeds. This process has changed over the years to utilize more technology.
Spring begins the vines’ growing cycle when buds begin to appear. By early April tiny clusters of grapes appear. During this time, irrigation is critical to the production of the sweet grapes, as summer temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley can reach 110 degrees. By late August, the grapes are ready to become raisins.
Grape clusters or “bunches” are laid on rows of clean paper trays between the vines and they begin to dry naturally in the sun. This process takes two to three weeks. Four pounds of fresh grapes yield about one pound of raisins. How many small boxes can you make from a pound of raisins? Call the Chamber Office 891-2235, give us your answer, and receive a “Dancing Raisin.”
Once the moisture content of the grapes reduces to about 15 percent, the trays are carefully rolled into bundles and then remain in the field for several more days to continue drying.
Each bundle is then loaded onto a vineyard truck and taken to a central field location where they are dumped into large bins for transportation to a raisin processing plant. During this time, the farmer usually checks over his raisins to ensure a quality crop.
Once at the plant, quality measures take up where the farmer left off. Government inspectors sample each bin to ensure quality.
The raisins are then poured into a hopper that feeds onto a series of conveyor belts and drums, which remove any remaining stems, chaff or lightweight fruit. A brisk air steam vacuum and washing process completes the process.
Hand inspections are conducted throughout the packaging process by quality control technicians. This is the reason why California raisins from the Selma area are the cleanest, highest quality raisins in the world.
After final inspections, the raisins are automatically weighed and packaged in a variety of convenient sizes and ready for shipment throughout the world.
Our community is not only known for its raisin and grape production, but it is a hub for tree fruit and nut production, berries, a variety of vegetables and more. Selma is pleased to be part of the Fresno County Blossom Trail and Fruit Trail. (Maps of the Blossom and Fruit Trail are available at the Chamber office and from local participating merchants).
Bob Allen is the Executive Director of the Selma Chamber of Commerce.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!