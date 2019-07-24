Gonzalez earns All-State recognition

KINGSBURG - After a sensational sophomore season, Kingsburg’s Marissa Gonzalez earned All-State softball recognition by being selected to CalHi Sports’ Medium Schools First Team as catcher.
Gonzalez earned her First Team selection after batting a .500 average with 11 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 50 hits in 30 games. She led the Vikings in each of those batting categories. Gonzalez was also named the 2019 Central Sequoia League co-Most Valuable Player after a slash line of .512/.532/.854 with four home runs, 20 RBIs, 17 runs, and 21 hits in 12 league games.
The incoming junior was part of this past season's Central Section Division II championship team that defeated the Hanford Bullpups 12-8 at Margie Wright Diamond on May 18. Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and four RBIs in the title game.
According to MaxPreps, Gonzalez led the Central Section in RBIs, along with hitting the third most amount of home runs and fourth best total of hits in the Valley in 2019.
Gonzalez was one of four catchers to make the Medium Schools First Team and one of three Central Section players to make the list. Gonzalez also made the All-State Softball Underclassman Second Team at her position.
Recent Templeton grad Ashley Daugherty and San Luis Obispo’s Xiao Gin were the other section players to be named to the Medium Schools First Team. Lemoore’s Sierra Phelps was another player from the Valley to earn Medium Schools honors as a second teamer.
Central Valley Christian pitcher Rylie Atherton and Dos Palos pitcher Janessa Jasso were among the Central Section honorees on the Small Schools First Team. Washington Union’s Sydney Kuma was a first teamer as multi-purpose player. Fowler’s Anessa Almaguer (catcher) and Kern Valley’s Sadi Hartman (catcher) were other Central Section players selected to the Small Schools Second Team.
Oakdale’s Lexie Webb was named the State Medium School Player of the Year while Kuma was awarded the Small School Player of the Year.
