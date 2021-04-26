Garabedian, Palav to represent Kingsburg, Selma as Girls State delegates

CENTRAL VALLEY — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 191 has chosen Nadia Garabedian from Kingsburg High School and Sakshi Palav from Selma High School to represent their unit as the 2021 Girls State delegates.
This is the 78th Session of the American Legion Auxiliary California Girls State to be held from Monday, June 28 through Saturday, July 3, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all events will be attended virtually for this session.
Garabedian and Palav were selected based on the following criteria: interview, scholastic achievement, leadership ability and moral character.
They will join 540+ 11th grade students from all over the state of California.
The American Legion Auxiliary California Girls State is a leadership program designed to increase awareness and knowledge of governmental processes while teaching young women about the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship.
Delegates come away with a greater appreciation of the American Flag and of the sacrifices made by our veterans. While at ALA California Girls State, they will have the opportunity to make friends among more than 540 outstanding young women throughout California and have a fun and inspiring week they'll remember for the rest of their lives, according to a release.
The President of American Legion Auxiliary Kingsburg Unit 191 is Debra Hurado and Girls State Chairman is Mary King.
Sakshi Palav has been awarded monetarily support thanks to We thank American Legion Post 12.
Last year’s 2020 Girls State Citizens are Maddie Perkins, representing Kingsburg High School and Chloe Mendoza, representing Selma High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!