Game preview: Vikings look to end championship drought

After an impressive semifinals win over Washington Union, Kingsburg will be making its first appearance at Selland Arena since 2010 and will look to win the program's first Central Section title in 64 years on Saturday.
“It’s been too long,” Vikings coach Todd Brown said. “We got to try and do something about that.”
Kingsburg will be aiming for its first section title since 1956 and will be facing a resurgent Delano Tigers team in the Division IV finals. Prior to the 2019-20 campaign, the Tigers had seven straight losing seasons and won six games last year. Delano was 6-22 overall and 2-8 in the East Yosemite League last season.
The Vikings, the division’s top seed, will enter the game at 26-4 overall (8-4 CSL) while the No. 2 Tigers will bring a 21-10 (4-6 EYL) record to the game.
“I’m beyond happy right now, I just want to win,” Kingsburg junior guard Colby Charles said. “I just want to win this next game more than anything I ever wanted to do in my life.”
Both teams have dominated the Division IV playoffs, as the Vikings and Tigers have won all three of their games by double-digit margins. Throughout the playoffs, Kingsburg has a plus-74 point differential and the Tigers are plus-78 in that category.
“It’s been pretty fun for these guys, fun for the program and we have to make sure to finish the job,” Brown said.
In the program’s previous trip to Selland Arena, the Vikings fell 56-42 to Sierra in the 2010 Division IV championship. The year before, the Vikings were blown out 81-55 to Bakersfield Christian in the section finals.
Three years prior, Kingsburg was over matched by a talented San Joaquin Memorial team. The Vikings fell 84-41 to a Panthers team led by Quincy Pondexter and Brook and Robin Lopez.
The closest Kingsburg made a return to Selland was in 2016 when the Vikings were routed 70-38 to Immanuel. It was Kingsburg’s previous trip to the semifinals.
Chasing history on Saturday is a moment that senior center Logan Byrum has been waiting for.
“I want to get a number up there [on the banner],” Byrum said. “In the locker room, they said it best that these [upcoming] practices we have to work our butts off for it. It’s not going to be lightly handed to us. They’re not just going to give it to us. We got to go work for it.”
The Vikings punched their ticket to Selland after a 50-31 victory over the 4-seeded Washington Union Panthers on Tuesday. Byrum had a team-high 14 points and Charles added 13.
Kingsburg started slow against the Panthers, falling behind 7-2 before taking a 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. From that point, the Vikings began to take control of the game, holding Washington Union to two points in the second quarter and taking a 30-12 lead at halftime. Kingsburg outscored the Panthers 19-2 in the second quarter.
Washington Union had a strong stretch to begin the third quarter, using an 8-0 run to cut the Vikings’ lead to 10 points. After the Panthers gained momentum, Brown called a timeout and Kingsburg would outscore Washington Union 7-6 in the quarter's remaining six minutes and seven seconds.
The Vikings led 37-26 after the third period.
Kingsburg extended its lead 40-26 to begin the fourth quarter, but a couple of baskets from the Panthers narrowed the score to nine points, the closest the game had been since the Vikings had a 14-12 advantage in the second quarter.
In the game’s final 4:16, the Vikings closed the game on a 10-0 run. Kingsburg held Washington Union to five points in the final period.
“We’re on the bench and we were saying ‘We got eight more minutes to play our butts off and we can’t have any lapses. We got to go full throttle, gas pedal all the way through,’” Byrum said. “It was an uplifting moment where we all picked each other up at the same time and just started going, knew that we couldn’t lose.”
The Central Section basketball finals will occur at Selland Arena on Friday and Saturday with six games slated for each day.
The Division IV boys title game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
“I just want to get this one,” Charles said. “I want a ring. I want it so bad.”
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com