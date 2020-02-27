Game preview: Vikings look to end championship drought

Washington Union had a strong stretch to begin the third quarter, using an 8-0 run to cut the Vikings’ lead to 10 points. After the Panthers gained momentum, Brown called a timeout and Kingsburg would outscore Washington Union 7-6 in the quarter's remaining six minutes and seven seconds.

The Vikings led 37-26 after the third period.

Kingsburg extended its lead 40-26 to begin the fourth quarter, but a couple of baskets from the Panthers narrowed the score to nine points, the closest the game had been since the Vikings had a 14-12 advantage in the second quarter.

In the game’s final 4:16, the Vikings closed the game on a 10-0 run. Kingsburg held Washington Union to five points in the final period.

“We’re on the bench and we were saying ‘We got eight more minutes to play our butts off and we can’t have any lapses. We got to go full throttle, gas pedal all the way through,’” Byrum said. “It was an uplifting moment where we all picked each other up at the same time and just started going, knew that we couldn’t lose.”

The Central Section basketball finals will occur at Selland Arena on Friday and Saturday with six games slated for each day.

The Division IV boys title game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

“I just want to get this one,” Charles said. “I want a ring. I want it so bad.”

