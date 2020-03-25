Future of spring sports undetermined, CIF holds off on decision

The future of spring sports has not been determined, according to a statement from the CIF.
The statement was released after the State Office met with all 10 of its Section Commissioners in its annual scheduled spring meeting on Tuesday, March 17.
High school spring sports have been postponed throughout the state and across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Schools have been closed for the same reason.
“While the time may come when we have to cancel post-season events, today is not that day,” CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said in the statement. “In anticipation of further guidance and directives issued by federal, state and local government agencies regarding COVID-19, the CIF has not determined the future of spring sports events at this time.”
In the statement, Nocetti said that the State Office will reconvene with the 10 commissioners on April 3 to revisit the issue.
“Pending that time, Sections will continue to confer with their local leadership and the State CIF will continue to monitor any directives and recommendations issued from the above entities. The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as our priority.”
Nocetti added that the original scheduled CIF Federated Council Meeting on April 3 has been postponed and will be rescheduled no earlier than May 8, 2020. The meeting will be held via teleconference.
Schools in Kingsburg and Selma have been closed since March 16 and will remain close until April 13.
All student activities including athletic events and practices are canceled until April 13.
