SANGER – Selma and Kingsburg fruit and nut companies were among local businesses taking part in the official kickoff of the 16th annual Fresno County Fruit Trail.
Selma’s Circle K Ranch and Poindexter Nut Co. and Kingsburg’s Berry Lady Farms and Royal Dawn Berries were among participants at the May 23 event held at Kings River Winery which is located on the Bagdasarian family farm that has produced wine and raisin grapes, peaches, plums and apricots since 1954. Colorful displays from Fresno County Fruit Trail members were on display highlighting the diverse product offerings found along the trail.
The Fresno County Fruit Trail is similar to a wine trail, and features a drive through the countryside with stops permitting visitors to taste and purchase the very best local produce fresh from the farm. The Trail is a cooperative public private partnership bringing together the County of Fresno, partner cities, member stops and trail partners.
The Fruit Trail ceremony marks the beginning of farm stands opening and farmers markets offering fresh-picked strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cherries, apricots, peaches and nectarines.
The beginning of Fruit Trail season also brings festivals, cultural events and seasonal farmers markets. Visitors will enjoy the tradition of local events such as Old Town Clovis’ Farmers Market every Friday through Sept. 27, the Organic Stone Fruit Jubilee on June 29 and Sanger’s 3rd annual Fruit Trail Bus Tour on June 8. Visitors get an all-day trail experience featuring the very best fresh fruit and wine tasting.
Find updated trail information on the Fresno County Fruit Trail online at www.gofruittrail.com or follow the Fruit Trail on Twitter @gofruittrail.
Among other participants at the Fruit Trail opening were Sanger’s Hudson Farms, Oak Winery and Maréchal Vineyards, Fresno’s Simonian Farms, The Vineyard Farmers Market, Sierra Nut House and Clovis’ Wawona’s Peach Tree Fruit Stand, MOA Oasis Garden and Enzo’s Table. There were also strawberry vendors and University of California small farm advisors from around the County.
Fruit Trail maps can be found online, at member stands/stores and at chambers of commerce and visitor centers throughout eastern Fresno County.
