Former Selma resident publishes first book

SELMA — Willie (Mac) McDaniel, former Selman and former Fresno County Deputy Sheriff has published his first book titled, "I Am Who I Am Because...". McDaniel is a 1964 graduate of Selma High School. In his book, he chronicles his years growing up in Selma in the 1950s.
The author unabashedly writes that he left high school with a 1.9 grade point average, and armed with a "can do" attitude expressed in his favorite line, "...if I can make it, anyone can." The grade point average was the result of starting every school day at 5 a.m. to go to work with his father who was employed by Selma sanitation, arriving late for school, and acquiring suspensions for too many tardies.
Nevertheless, after high school, McDaniel enrolled at Reedley College, earned his associate of arts degrees in criminology, followed by a bachelor of science degree from Fresno State and a masters of arts degree from Webster University. After serving in the Army, he began an extensive law enforcement career which took him from the Fresno County Sheriff's Department to Chief of Police at Texas A&M University Commerce where he also became an adjunct professor, and then to law enforcement jobs in several European cities. While a Deputy Sheriff, he was instrumental in starting the "Adopt-a-Deputy" program, one of the first of its kind of community relations programs in the state of California. In 1971, the Selma Enterprise interviewed McDaniel regarding this program.
Turning the pages of the book, the reader will be inspired by the author's dedication to traditional values of faith, family, patriotism, hard work, and service. It is a remarkable story of one man's drive to become a success an an inspiration for others to believe that they, too, have the opportunity to be the best they can be.
The book is available on Amazon.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!