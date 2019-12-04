The 1960 American Legion Roosevelt baseball team were inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 7 and for one of the squad’s members, he reflected on that time like it yesterday.
“We had a lot of good players on that team,” Kingsburg resident Jerry Rosser said. “I was very fortunate to be with those players and to perform very well with those players.”
The Roosevelt American Legion team - also known as the Fresno Post 4 - defeated West Covina for a state championship in Stockton in 1960. Rosser, 77, was an infielder for a squad that was made up of players from the Roosevelt High School baseball team that won a North Sequoia League title the same year. According to Rosser, the Fresno Post 4 was the only team in the tournament that was not an all-star team.
Several other players on that team included former major leaguers Wade Blasingame and Dale Williams and it was coached under Jake Abbott. That team is the only squad to win the California State American Legion team junior baseball championship. Six of the team’s 15 players went on to play professional baseball.
After winning the state championship, Fresno fell to Arizona in the Western Regional finals in Oregon. Rosser hit six home runs during the state tournament. Rosser was born in Reno and was raised in Fresno.
Rosser was a head coach for Kingsburg High baseball and football in 1969-2003. During his 34-year tenure at KHS, Rosser was the head varsity baseball coach and the head junior varsity football coach, in addition to teaching at the school. He was a coach and teacher at Washington Union for two years prior to his move to Kingsburg.
“I somehow had it clicked with high school kids,” Rosser said. “I know a lot of people don’t. A lot people go ‘High school kids, I can’t take them.’ I understand that with some of them, but the majority of them just need somebody to care about and somebody to show interest in them.”
After graduating high school, Rosser played third base for the Fresno City Rams under coach Lynn Bordette and eventually transferred to Fresno State to play for legendary coach Pete Beiden in 1963-65. As a Bulldog, the transition to the outfield.
Rosser decided to earn his teaching credential after playing college baseball. When he pursued a career as a teacher, Bob Bennett became the head coach at Fresno State. During his duties as a student teacher and coach, Rosser said he learned wisdom and vital information about the game from Bennett.
“I’ve learned so much baseball from Bob Bennett, Pete Beiden, Lynn Bordette, and Jake Abbot,” Rosser said. “All those guys were top notch baseball guys in the Valley.”
With some members of that 1960 state championship team no longer alive, Rosser said he was “blessed” to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony. Thinking about his playing and coaching experiences made me him emotional.
“I take everyday as something that is a blessing to me and a gift to me and I try to enjoy it to my fullest,” Rosser said.
