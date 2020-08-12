Football: Selma, Kingsburg release updated schedules

High school football in the Central Section won’t take place until January, but there is a season to look forward to, as local schools have released their updated schedules.

Selma High School

The Bears are scheduled to kickoff the year on the road against Kerman on Jan. 8, 2021 in the seventh-straight season opening meeting between the two schools. After, Selma is scheduled to host its first game in the newly renovated Staley Stadium in a non-league matchup against Madera on Jan. 15.

The Bears round out their non-league slate with a road game against on Sunnyside (Jan. 22), a home matchup against Washington Union (Jan. 29) and Reedley (Feb. 5) on the road in the preseason finale.

After a bye week, Selma is expected to begin their Central Sequoia League schedule with back-to-back home games against Hanford West (Feb. 19) and Dinuba (Feb. 26). The Bears will then play on the road against Exeter (March 5), followed by a home game against Central Valley Christian (March 12) and a road matchup against Kingsburg (March 19) in the 88th Annual Battle of the Fire Extinguisher game.

Before the regular season begins, Selma is scheduled to host a scrimmage with Golden West on Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m.

Kingsburg High School

The Vikings are scheduled to begin the year in a tough road matchup against Buchanan at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Jan. 8. Kingsburg will host Washington Union on Jan. 15, followed by two road games against Lemoore (Jan. 22) and Kerman (Jan. 29). The Vikings will conclude the preseason at home against Porterville on Feb. 5.