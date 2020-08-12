Football: Selma, Kingsburg release updated schedules

High school football in the Central Section won’t take place until January, but there is a season to look forward to, as local schools have released their updated schedules.
Selma High School
The Bears are scheduled to kickoff the year on the road against Kerman on Jan. 8, 2021 in the seventh-straight season opening meeting between the two schools. After, Selma is scheduled to host its first game in the newly renovated Staley Stadium in a non-league matchup against Madera on Jan. 15.
The Bears round out their non-league slate with a road game against on Sunnyside (Jan. 22), a home matchup against Washington Union (Jan. 29) and Reedley (Feb. 5) on the road in the preseason finale.
After a bye week, Selma is expected to begin their Central Sequoia League schedule with back-to-back home games against Hanford West (Feb. 19) and Dinuba (Feb. 26). The Bears will then play on the road against Exeter (March 5), followed by a home game against Central Valley Christian (March 12) and a road matchup against Kingsburg (March 19) in the 88th Annual Battle of the Fire Extinguisher game.
Before the regular season begins, Selma is scheduled to host a scrimmage with Golden West on Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m.
Kingsburg High School
The Vikings are scheduled to begin the year in a tough road matchup against Buchanan at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Jan. 8. Kingsburg will host Washington Union on Jan. 15, followed by two road games against Lemoore (Jan. 22) and Kerman (Jan. 29). The Vikings will conclude the preseason at home against Porterville on Feb. 5.
Following a bye week, Kingsburg is expected to begin the CSL schedule with back-to-back home games against Exeter (Feb. 19) and CVC (Feb. 26). The Vikings then have two consecutive road games against Dinuba (March 5) and Hanford West (March 12) before concluding the regular season at home against Selma on March 19.
Kingsburg defeated the Bears 43-27 in last year’s rivalry meeting.
The Vikings are scheduled to scrimmage Redwood at the Mineral King Bowl on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Playoff changes
The California Interscholastic Federation made a couple modifications when it pushed back the fall schedule including eight-team playoff brackets for football. On July 20, Section commissioner Ryan Tos said in a statement that a modified playoff bracket was decided to allow schools to maintain an 11-week season with 10 games. With smaller brackets, the Central Section football playoffs will be three weeks instead of four, as April 9 is the scheduled date for the championship games.
“We will be working on a plan for football playoffs that will not eliminate any teams from playoffs and will add divisions if necessary,” Tos said.
Regional and State Championship events will be reduced to one week for all sports. If the Vikings or the Bears were to make it that far, their Regional Bowl games will be scheduled for April 16.
