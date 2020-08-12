FCSO arrests 34 men in 'COVID Chat Down' operation

FRESNO — A total of 34 men from the Central Valley have been arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on various charges related to arranging to meet with a child for sex, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
The men range in age from 19 to 63. The arrests are a result of the undercover operation “COVID Chat Down,” which was conducted by the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force from July 20 to Aug. 2, 2020. Agencies involved included: The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), Fresno Police, Clovis Police, Kingsburg Police, Parlier Police, San Luis Obispo Police, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
Detectives with the ICAC Task Force and special agents with HSI constructed an operation to identify, contact and arrest anyone who may be trying to target a child for sex. Detectives posed as 12 and 13 year old boys and girls. During their conversations, these suspects allegedly used sexually explicit language and allegedly sent graphic photos to the detective pretending to be a child. Once the suspect requested to meet with the child, detectives arrived at a predetermined location and arrested them. No actual children were ever used or placed into danger during the operation.
One of the most notable arrests was that of 55-year-old Thomas Binford of Clovis. Binford is a registered sex offender, who was previously arrested for sexually assaulting a child. Detectives allegedly found Binford to be in possession of child pornography, which police say included images of infant bondage and infant rape.
Another man allegedly had intentions of having unprotected sex with a 13-year-old girl. He later told detectives he is HIV positive.
Operation “COVID Chat Down” remains an ongoing investigation and more arrests could be made.
So far in 2020, the ICAC Task Force has made more than 90 arrests related to the distribution and possession of child pornography, including images of children being raped. This is nearly double the amount of arrests in 2019, which had 50. Most of these arrests occur with victims not being known due to this violent material being produced all around the world and then shared across the internet.
Law enforcement would like to remind the public to be vigilant when it comes to visiting websites and social media outlets. Parents should also monitor their children’s internet usage and be aware of the software apps they are using.
ICAC is comprised of 64 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies spread throughout nine counties in the Central Valley. It is dedicated to protecting children online and investigating crimes committed against children, which are facilitated by the Internet and computer usage.
