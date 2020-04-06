Enterprise Recorder's Jeremiah Martinez wins Gruner Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The winners of the 2020 George F. Gruner Awards were announced and sports reporter Jeremiah Martinez of the Enterprise Recorder was among them.

Martinez received his Gruner Award in the best sports feature category in the weekly section. His story titled “Using his faith: McDaniel overcomes adversity, prepares for Cal” earned him the honor.

The award-winning story chronicles former Selma High track athlete DeAndra McDaniel, as he overcame several obstacles en route to earning a scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley and medaling at the CIF State track meet.

McDaniel placed second in the triple jump event at the 101st annual CIF State Track & Field Championships last May. McDaniel earned the program’s first state medal since 2007.

The Gruner Awards recognizes the best journalism in the Central Valley and has been given annually since 1989. The award is named after George Gruner, the former editor of The Fresno Bee.

There were a total of 34 categories this year.

