Embroidery shop in downtown Kingsburg closes

KINGSBURG — After 20 years, Firecrest Designs in downtown Kingsburg has closed its doors.
“Most people that have come in and said they were sorry to see us go but everybody understands of the circumstances that you just can’t keep going if you’re not able to,” Firecrest Designs co-owner Paul Tiller said.
Tiller had operated Firecrest Designs, an embroidery shop that was on Draper Street, with his wife Stasha Tiller for five years. Paul and Stasha took over the business after the company’s founder and Stasha’s father Harris Holm died from brain cancer. Paul said Holm started the business at his house and moved it to Draper Street in 2000.
Firecrest Designs officially closed its doors after its final day of operations on Saturday.
Paul was “sad” to see the closure of the business that his father-in-law built after a tough summer. The shop was also shut down for two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order in March.
“When we came back in June, things were OK for the first few weeks because people noticed that we were back and we had a few jobs,” Paul said. “Later in June, things started to peter out and July was really bad. Our Business in July is usually not great anyway because schools are out, people are on vacation and it’s hot.”
Paul said July’s income drastically dropped about a third of its normal total. With schools in Kingsburg and throughout the Central Valley starting the year with distance learning, that was the moment Paul his business would be more affected.
“Towards the end of the month when the governor decided that kids weren’t going to school in person, that just lets us know that it wasn’t going to get better any time soon,” Paul said “We get a lot of business from schools and events and with both those things basically on hold for who knows how long, we knew our income wasn’t going to come back quickly.
“I’ve also found out talking to people that I’ve been selling equipment to, most of the people who are surviving right have either moved their business to their home or they have their business at home and they haven’t moved to a store front. Those people are still surviving because of a little overhead, but for us, the rent and a lack of income just told us it was time to get out.”
Paul said he and his wife were looking for a buyer to take over the business and keep it going. He added that there were a couple of people who were interested, but nothing ever materialized. After not finding a buyer, Paul and Stasha made the hard decision of closing the business.
“We decided that we were going to have to liquidate the equipment, pay off our debts and move on,” Paul said.
Paul said that he and Stasha will continue to get income from her full-time teaching job and are expected to sell one of their two houses. Paul said he and Stasha each own a house from previous marriages.
“We’re going to be selling one of those houses and moving into the other house here shortly,” Paul said. “My job is going to get the house that we’re selling ready to sell and after that we’ll see.”
At the house that he and wife will fully move into, Paul said he has a shop full of car projects that he’s been sitting on and is going to focus on those projects for awhile. Before Paul worked at Firecrest Designs, he had a career of working in the autobody field.
When he was interviewed prior to the business’ final day, Paul, who resides in Eason, reflected on his time at Firecrest Designs and leaving the Kingsburg community.
“I will miss most of my customers because I don't live here in Kingsburg so a lot of these people I won’t see much anymore, but it's been a good part of my life,” he said. “I have no regrets for leaving the autobody field to come do this.”
