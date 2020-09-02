Embroidery shop in downtown Kingsburg closes

KINGSBURG — After 20 years, Firecrest Designs in downtown Kingsburg has closed its doors.

“Most people that have come in and said they were sorry to see us go but everybody understands of the circumstances that you just can’t keep going if you’re not able to,” Firecrest Designs co-owner Paul Tiller said.

Tiller had operated Firecrest Designs, an embroidery shop that was on Draper Street, with his wife Stasha Tiller for five years. Paul and Stasha took over the business after the company’s founder and Stasha’s father Harris Holm died from brain cancer. Paul said Holm started the business at his house and moved it to Draper Street in 2000.

Firecrest Designs officially closed its doors after its final day of operations on Saturday.

Paul was “sad” to see the closure of the business that his father-in-law built after a tough summer. The shop was also shut down for two months after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order in March.

“When we came back in June, things were OK for the first few weeks because people noticed that we were back and we had a few jobs,” Paul said. “Later in June, things started to peter out and July was really bad. Our Business in July is usually not great anyway because schools are out, people are on vacation and it’s hot.”

Paul said July’s income drastically dropped about a third of its normal total. With schools in Kingsburg and throughout the Central Valley starting the year with distance learning, that was the moment Paul his business would be more affected.