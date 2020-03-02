DROUGHT OVER: Vikings win first Central Section title since 1956

Kingsburg (27-4, 8-4 CSL) looked like they were on the verge of routing the Tigers (21-11, 4-6 EYL) after going into halftime with a 40-23 lead, but Delano fought back in the second half, cutting the score to eight points three times. The closest deficit for Delano was a 12-10 lead for the Vikings in the first quarter.

A 3-2 first quarter lead for the Tigers was the only time that they were on top.

Each quarter ended with Kingsburg scoring the final points with the Vikings making three buzzer beaters from the first through third periods.

Kingsburg went into the locker room with a 17-point advantage after Towsley made a half-court shot as time expired in the second quarter. The junior had another buzzer beater in the third on a two-point basket. Korey Koskoski scored in the first quarter’s final seconds after getting a rebound.

“Never even thought about it, never even passed my mind,” Towsley said about his two buzzer beaters. “It went in and I can’t complain.”

After Delano’s Thomas Perez gave the Tigers its only lead of the game, the Vikings went on an 8-0 run to build an early 10-3 advantage. After Kingsburg had its 12-10 lead, the Vikings led 18-10 going into the second quarter after scoring the final six points of the opening period.

