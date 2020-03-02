DROUGHT OVER: Vikings win first Central Section title since 1956

FRESNO - In a gym full of Valley championship banners, the final number listed under boys basketball at Kingsburg High School dates back to 1956, a year that became apparent throughout this season.
“We actually have a teammate that stretches under that banner every home game,” Vikings junior forward Nate Towsley said. “He noticed it halfway through the season and I think it’s a little good luck charm.”
After scoring the game’s final points with 19 seconds left, Towsley faced the Kingsburg student section and pointed to his ring finger, signaling the Vikings’ championship fate on Saturday. When the final buzzer rang, Kingsburg fans and players celebrated the end of a 64-year title drought.
“It feels like we’re the first team to win ever,” Vikings junior forward Colby Charles said. “It feels great because our community, they really love us and they really wanted us to win this bad. To get it, it’s crazy.”
Top-seeded Kingsburg defeated No. 2 seed Delano 71-59 in the CIF Central Section Division IV championship game at Selland Arena. The 12-point win capped off an impressive playoff run that included four double-digit victories.
The program’s last title was during a dominant era filled with championships in 1952-54 and 1956.
“These guys have had a goal all year,” Vikings coach Todd Brown said. “We just kept getting better throughout the season and we’re blessed and proud to be the team that brought it back and got another section title for our school. These guys will remember this for a long time.”
Kingsburg (27-4, 8-4 CSL) looked like they were on the verge of routing the Tigers (21-11, 4-6 EYL) after going into halftime with a 40-23 lead, but Delano fought back in the second half, cutting the score to eight points three times. The closest deficit for Delano was a 12-10 lead for the Vikings in the first quarter.
A 3-2 first quarter lead for the Tigers was the only time that they were on top.
Each quarter ended with Kingsburg scoring the final points with the Vikings making three buzzer beaters from the first through third periods.
Kingsburg went into the locker room with a 17-point advantage after Towsley made a half-court shot as time expired in the second quarter. The junior had another buzzer beater in the third on a two-point basket. Korey Koskoski scored in the first quarter’s final seconds after getting a rebound.
“Never even thought about it, never even passed my mind,” Towsley said about his two buzzer beaters. “It went in and I can’t complain.”
After Delano’s Thomas Perez gave the Tigers its only lead of the game, the Vikings went on an 8-0 run to build an early 10-3 advantage. After Kingsburg had its 12-10 lead, the Vikings led 18-10 going into the second quarter after scoring the final six points of the opening period.
You have free articles remaining.
Delano would score the first two points of the second quarter, but Kingsburg took control, stretching its lead to 34-19 with 1:45 left in the period. The Vikings outscored the Tigers 22-13 in the quarter.
In the third quarter, Delano cut Kingsburg’s lead to 44-36, but the Vikings answered back by outscoring the Tigers 8-3 to end the period. Kingsburg led 52-39 after the third quarter.
Delano narrowed the gap to eight points twice in the fourth, cutting the score 64-52 and 67-59.
“They hit some big shots,” Brown said. “[Thomas Perez] was an animal out there, [Jerrick Alestre], we really tried to wear him down and I think going back and forth with Joey [Sanchez] and Blake [Spomer]...we were able to do that a little bit. He still made some tough shots, he’s an excellent player.”
“We really keyed on those two guys, tried to take away their strengths, so I think that was a big part on our way to success.”
The Vikings dominated the paint, outscoring the Tigers 44-18, along with big men Logan Byrum and Jose Martinez each recording a double-double. Martinez had a game-high 21 rebounds with 13 points and Byrum scored 11 points with 12 rebounds. Bryum’s rebound total was second most of any player, as he and Martinez were the only guys with double-digit boards. As a team, Kingsburg outrebounded Delano 57-22.
Martinez earned the Fighting Spirit Award for the Vikings after his impressive 21-rebound performance.
“I’ve been watching a lot of highlights of myself when I do good, studying my footwork and everything,” Martinez said. “I was just hungry for a championship.”
Byrum and Martinez were also factors in providing second chance points for Kingsburg, as the team outscored the Tigers 27-9 in that department.
Byrum and Koskoski (12 points) led a bench that produced 29 points compared to Delano’s bench production of two. Byrum, a 6-foot-8-inch center, also recorded three blocks.
Towsley scored a team-high 16 points on 7-of-14 shots, giving the Vikings four players in double figures. Towsley and Koskoski both made 2-of-3 attempts from the three-point line.
Perez led all scorers with 27 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double, finishing with nine. The junior forward was the Tigers’ recipient of the Fighting Spirit Award.
“I knew we could do it,” Charles said. “I was ultra confident coming into this game. To get it, It feels...I don’t know how I feel right now. I can’t put it into words honestly.”
The Vikings were given the No. 7 seed in the northern bracket of the CIF State Division IV playoffs. Kingsburg will host No. 10 seed Clear Lake (26-4, 14-0 NCIL) in the first round on Tuesday. The Cardinals were Division V runner-up of the CIF North Coast Section.
Kingsburg’s previous state playoff appearance was in 2012, according to Maxpreps. The program’s last win against state competition was in 2009.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com