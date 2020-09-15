Do you Remember: Library cards

In the '30s Library cards kept track of the books you checked out. At the top was the person's name, address, and telephone number. Listed below were the titles of the books you checked out. The librarian stamped the due dare, The due date was also stamped in the book.
On the inside pocket of the book was a book card with the book's name and author. You wrote your name on that card, and the librarian stamped the due date. The librarian kept the book card.
When I was 3, my brother checked out a book for me each time he went to the library. He didn't like to, but he did. Children were only allowed to check out 5 books at a time and returned in two weeks.
His card listed the books like Tom Sawyer, or reference books for school assignments. He didn't want his friends to see "Ask Mr. Bear," or "Angus and the Ducks" on his card. He read books to me until I learned to read for myself.
I was in first grade before I could get a library card of my own. My mother was responsible for my books. I think I could only check out 3 books at that time.
The pen and paper and card system worked, but now, of course, computer records are fast and easy.
