Do you remember: Cash carriers?

If you entered a certain store during the 1930s or 1940s, you might see
little train cars zooming across the ceiling, each on its own track.
Each clerk had her own counter in her department. A customer came to a clerk with the item to buy, and the money. The friendly clerk put the tag from the item and the money into the little train car.
She put the train car on its track, and it zoomed up the post and across the ceiling to the caged office. An employee in the office put the customer's change from the purchase, and a receipt in the train car and sent it back to the clerk, and the clerk gave it to the customer with the purchase
Cash was kept in the caged office so thieves would not try to rob the store.
Many stores used this method of handling cash. At first Children were the carriers of the cash. Then hollow wooden balls that rolled into the office.
Now, of course, there are cash registers. They may not be the perfect answer against theft problems, but they help. Registers also keep track of each item as well as tell the clerk the amount of change to give to the customer. For more information, it can be found online under Cash Railway System.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!