Do you Remember: Bath night on the farm?

My cousin John told of Saturday night baths on the farm — in Kansas during the 1920s.
His mother put the largest washtub on the kitchen floor, filled it with hot water. They had no water heater, and no running water. Water was brought in from the water pump outside, and had to be heated on the wood-burning range.
Once that was done, His father had the first bath. All the farm dust for that week went into the tub. Next bath was the oldest son, then the next son, then the daughter, then 3 more sons, then John. He was the youngest.
By the time he got into the tub, the water was not as warm or clean as it was in the beginning. Somehow he managed to get clean. It was too much trouble to empty the tub and put clean water in it for each person, or even halfway through. Everyone bathed in the same water.
Aren't we thankful for running water and bathrooms and bathtubs, and showers!
