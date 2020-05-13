Division I bound: Rylie Atherton signs with Southern Mississippi

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VISALIA - Rylie Atherton didn’t get to pitch for Kingsburg High this year, but she’ll cherish the time she spent with her Vikings teammates before heading into the next phase of her life.

“I got to know some of the girls really well, which was fun,” Atherton said. “The practices were fun. When I was there, it was just different.”

Fortunately for Atherton, she’ll have plenty of more chances to step onto the softball diamond.

On Friday, Atherton signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at the University of Southern Mississippi. The signing occurred at an outside patio at Calvary Chapel/Pipeline Church in Visalia.

Atherton played at Central Valley Christian in her first three prep seasons before transferring to Kingsburg during her senior year. She didn’t suit up for the Vikings this year due to CIF transfer rules and the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the season short. Kingsburg went 4-2-1 in a shortened 2020 campaign.

“I was disappointed that I didn’t get to play a single game,” Atherton said. “That was really unfortunate for me. I was looking forward to playing with those girls.”