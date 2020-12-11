Detectives arrest police officer for possession of child porn

FRESNO — Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested 44-year-old Jeffrey Logue of Fresno on charges relating to child pornography. At the time of his arrest, Logue was working as an officer with the Fresno Police Department and was assigned to the Homeless Task Force.
He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of possession of child pornography. His bail is set at $20,000.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9, members of the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force performed follow up work on a tip related to possession of child pornography. Detectives contacted the suspect, Jeffrey Logue, at Fresno Police Headquarters. They arrested Logue and executed a search warrant at his home in the city of Fresno to collect electronic devices for further examination of potential illegal material.
There is no evidence at this time to show Logue ever physically abused a child. The Fresno Police Department worked with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation and its cooperation is appreciated.
If you have information about illegal sexual material being shared online, please make a report by calling the Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111, Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org or submit a cyber tip at http://www.missingkids.com/home
