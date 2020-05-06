CVRSL cancels 2020 season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect local sports, as the 2020 season for the Central Valley Recreational Swim League is officially canceled.

The CVRSL features 21 teams throughout the Valley including the Selma Aqua Bears and Kingsburg Seawolves. Swimmers in the CVRSL range from 6 to 18 years old.

“With a majority of the school districts following [Governor Gavin Newsom’s] recommendations, the lack of pool availability, but first and foremost of our concern for your safety and well-being, CVRSL has made a very tough decision of having to cancel the 2020 swim season,” the Aqua Bears Board of Directors said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The Seawolves BOD also posted a statement on Facebook regarding the canceled season.