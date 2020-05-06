CVRSL cancels 2020 season

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect local sports, as the 2020 season for the Central Valley Recreational Swim League is officially canceled.
The CVRSL features 21 teams throughout the Valley including the Selma Aqua Bears and Kingsburg Seawolves. Swimmers in the CVRSL range from 6 to 18 years old.
“With a majority of the school districts following [Governor Gavin Newsom’s] recommendations, the lack of pool availability, but first and foremost of our concern for your safety and well-being, CVRSL has made a very tough decision of having to cancel the 2020 swim season,” the Aqua Bears Board of Directors said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The Seawolves BOD also posted a statement on Facebook regarding the canceled season.
“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that the Kingsburg Seawolves swim board announce the cancellation of the 2020 recreation swim season. Following the USA Swimming guidelines and the CVRSL’s unanimous decision to cancel this summer’s recreation league, Kingsburg Seawolves will follow the recommendations to keep our swimmers safe. At this time it is unclear when the City of Kingsburg will open the Crandell Swim Complex. Our No. 1 priority is the safety and health of swimmers and Seawolves family. We will swim again. We will come back stronger and bigger as a team and show just how strong the Seawolves family is.”
In the Aqua Bears’ statement, the team said it's looking forward to next summer, as they’re slated to host the CVRSL All-Star Finals at Selma High School. The Aqua Bears hosted the Time Trials meet in 2018.
The Aqua Bears’ statement ended with a message for the parents of their swimmers.
“Our team does not survive without the amazing parents/guardians of our swimmers. Please let us know if there’s anything you would love to help with next season. In the meantime, look online for dryland exercises to help keep your swimmers in shape and ready for the next season. Stay safe and healthy.”
In their statement, the Seawolves said they plan to host an end of the season pool party for its swimmers in July if Kingsburg opens the pool around that time and they will provide updates on its website.
The reporter can be reached at 559-583-2413 or jmartinez@hanfordsentinel.com
