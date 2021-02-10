CSL may get shaken up

CENTRAL VALLEY — While Kingsburg and Selma high schools are preparing for the start of the purple tier sports, news comes in of a new releaguing proposal.
If the new setup is adopted, Reedley, Washington Union, Sierra Pacific and Kerman would join the Central Sequoia League conference.
"The CSL is looking forward to having a conference model for several sports where you split the 10 schools based upon an equity model every one or two years," said Selma High School Athletic Director Randy Esraelian.
"Programs other than football will get assessed yearly with football every two years. Just meaning schools will be ranked and placed accordingly. The conference model allows us sports to be placed in two sectors for equity purposes. I'm a bit saddened that we could be losing a long time CSL member in Dinuba that has made the CSL one of the top leagues in the section, but we knew this was a possibility to Delano requesting out of the West Yosemite League," he said.
Dinuba is moving into the WYL in the proposal.
Athletic directors are doing a lot of work on the purple tier sports. Making things difficult is the fact that the CSL currently has teams in three counties.
According to Esraelian the CSL is working diligently on Cross Country which has to be completed by March 27 and prior to Track and Field's start.
"None of the three counties are allowing multiple schools or more than two schools to race together so we are having to run to schools at a time with staggering start times. To add to the complexities, we can't use any public courses due to County restrictions,” added Esraelian. “Swimming and diving has started. Again we are working through dual meets and timing challenges. Boys and girls tennis will be getting started immediately with boys and girls playing at opposite sides.”
“We are excited about the conference model of the proposed Central Sequoia League,” said Kingsburg High Athletic Director Scott Hodges. “We believe that this will give us the opportunity to increase competitiveness among schools by allowing for two separate leagues within the conference.
Hodges noted that he is disappointed that the proposal includes Dinuba High School moving out of the CSL into the West Yosemite League.
"We are excited to be moving forward with our seasons for all Athletics included in the purple tier which includes cross country, track and field,swim and dive, tennis and golf. Schedules for each of these sports are being finalized. We are also optimistic that we will be in the red tier by the time the season begins for the sports of baseball and softball so we are finalizing these schedules, as well," he said.
The first meeting of the proposal will be held on March 24 at the next Board of managers meeting. Final voting is set for for April 20.
